Tebra’s Integrated Clinical and Financial Solutions Enhance Patient Care and Improve Efficiencies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tebra, the leader in practice automation solutions for independent healthcare practices, today announced that its client Pediatric Neurology Divine Solutions, PLLC, a highly sought-out provider for diagnosing and treating various pediatric neurological conditions in Iowa, is using Tebra’s Clinical and Billing solutions to boost its operational effectiveness. Leveraging Tebra’s integrated electronic health record (EHR) and billing solutions, the practice is able to streamline documentation, increase time with patients, and maximize reimbursements.

With a small office staff, the practice reached out to Tebra for billing support. They were able to source an experienced billing company through Tebra’s Partner Connect program. Tebra Partner Connect helps practices take the guesswork out of outsourced billing by matching practices with a trusted independent billing company that knows the Tebra system. Practices can feel at ease that they’re being referred to a billing partner that understands their practice, specialty, and billing needs. Over 1600 billing companies across the United States trust Tebra as their billing software vendor. Leveraging Tebra’s technology delivers an automated, consumer-centric, and unified solution for providers and billing companies. On the practice side, using Tebra’s billing solution makes it easier for practices to collect payments faster and at higher rates.

Pediatric Neurology Divine Solutions, PLLC, also adopted Tebra’s telehealth solution to see and treat patients remotely while providing continuity of care. Using Tebra Telehealth, the practice has reduced its no-show rate to almost zero, and Dr. Stephen Gutu no longer spends time fixing broken or lost links for patients during scheduled visits. In addition, patients appreciate the flexibility to be able to take their appointments from anywhere.

“Since I opened up my practice at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, I had time to do my research on all the available technologies and Tebra really stood out to me because the solutions are very adaptable to the type of highly-specialized care that I provide,” Dr. Stephen Gutu, practice owner, Pediatric Neurology Divine Solutions, PLLC, said. “I found Tebra’s platform to be the easiest to use, agile, and dependable. Not to mention that my feedback is always well received by my account manager and the enhancements to the solutions deliver the results I need.”

“It is critical for providers today to have a platform that incorporates both a comprehensive clinical record and integrated billing solution to deliver a best-in-class experience and meet — hopefully exceed — business objectives,” Andrea Kowalski, senior vice-president of product for Tebra, said. “We’re proud to be the digital backbone for independent practices and will continue to innovate our solutions with the features that matter most to our clients to help make it easier for them to provide better care to patients.”

About Pediatric Neurology Divine Solutions, PLLC

The mission of Pediatric Neurology Divine Solutions, PLLC, is to provide unique and exceptional pediatric neurology healthcare, by integrating faith, divine wisdom, and prayer with neuroscientific knowledge and the expanse of technological innovations to find the right solutions to complex neurological presentations. To learn more, visit www.pedneurods.com.

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — a complete practice automation solution for independent healthcare providers. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. To learn more how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.