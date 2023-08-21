SOREL Footwear Partners With Zappos.com to Expand Selection of Accessible Footwear

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOREL Footwear announced today that it is expanding its universal styles on Zappos Adaptive, Zappos.com’s curated shopping experience featuring functional and fashionable products to make life easier for all, available today.

SOREL chose its iconic, consumer favorite silhouette – the Out ‘N About™ III Classic WP- to adapt to fit the needs of people with disabilities. Together, SOREL and Zappos Adaptive collaborated on inclusive designs, incorporating an adjustable strap and an enlarged heel pull loop for an easier on-off experience. Each design element – from straps, pull loops and stitching to collar height – was designed to strike the ultimate balance of function and style, tested in real-time by members of the disability community. Consulting the disability community and receiving first-hand feedback allowed SOREL and Zappos to ensure the highest quality, as well as functionality, of the new designs.

SOREL believes that thoughtful and impactful product design includes accessibility considerations, and looks forward to incorporating this partnership with Zappos into its larger brand truths. The SOREL product development team acknowledged the Zappos Adaptive design process as a “gamechanger” for future seasons, allowing SOREL to identify and implement adaptive design across more styles. As the fashion industry as a whole works to better address the wants and needs of all consumers, SOREL will continue to evolve and create fashionable, functional footwear for all individuals.

