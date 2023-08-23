Salem Media Group Announces Plan to Sell Its Greenville Radio Stations

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that it entered into an agreement to transfer the ownership of its Greenville-Spartanburg stations, WGTK-FM, WRTH-FM, and WLTE-FM to Educational Media Foundation (EMF). Salem Media CEO David Santrella stated, “We have enjoyed our years in the Greenville-Spartanburg market but have made the strategic decision to divest our interests there. As we do, we are grateful to be able to place these signals in the hands of Educational Media Foundation (EMF) who share a like-minded mission with Salem through their music programming. We are also thankful to our Greenville-Spartanburg staff for their many years of service.”

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

