Introducing Sabrina Carpenter's New Fragrance Campaign: The Unveiling of New Evolution and Delectable Fragrance, Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Multifaceted singer/songwriter and actress, Sabrina Carpenter is pleased to announce her new fragrance campaign to showcase her professional and personal evolution and unveil the latest fragrance in partnership with Scent Beauty, “Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream.” Off the heels of her incredibly successful debut fragrance, “Sweet Tooth”, the new fragrance campaign will serve as the umbrella for all fragrances and line extensions under Carpenter’s portfolio, which will embody the sophisticated, daring, bold, and audacious side of Sabrina.

Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream embraces the spirit of indulgent cravings with a luxurious caramel twist bursting with rich flavor. This mesmerizing scent was developed in partnership with Firmenich and Perfumer Gil Clavien, the original formulator of Sweet Tooth. Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream features notes of Caramelized Amber, Patchouli, Dark Chocolate Bean, Sugared Lemon, Orange Zest, Freesia, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate Bean, and Fluffy Musk. A seductive incarnation of Sweet Tooth, Caramel Dream is both sophisticated and playful.

In celebration of the launch, Sabrina will go live on TalkShopLive®, Walmart.com/Live, Billboard.com, and Facebook on August 21st at 7 PM ET for a special live simulcast event where Caramel Dream will be exclusively available for purchase and Sabrina will reveal details behind the making of Caramel Dream, the new campaign, supporting Taylor Swift on the upcoming Latin America leg of the Eras World Tour and much more! Viewers can watch and shop from the stream here.

The new fragrance campaign was brought to life by the exceptionally talented Chief Creative and Brand Architect, Klitos Teklos, who crafted an alluring visual narrative that redefines the meaning of having a Sweet Tooth. The campaign unveils a series of captivating visuals and immersive experiences that focuses on a double entendre inspired by confections. Designed to tie back to Sabrina's music, ensuring a seamless connection between the artist and her fans. Sabrina Carpenter will share her passion for art, beauty, and storytelling on an even deeper level.

“We are thrilled to introduce the next generation of Sabrina Carpenter with this new campaign, as we believe Sabrina embodies young women today who are adventurous, fun, and enigmatic. Known for his imaginative and creative approach, we knew Teklos was the perfect visionary to bring Sabrina's vision to life, captivating audiences worldwide,” said Steve Mormoris, Founder and CEO of Scent Beauty.

"As an artist, I believe in the power of storytelling through music and various art forms. Perfume, to me, is an emotional extension of my music and personal world, and it allows me to create a stronger connection with my fans," Sabrina Carpenter shared. With this new campaign and Caramel Dream, I want to invite my fans into my world, where every fragrance will tell a unique story that resonates with their hearts."

The new fragrance campaign and Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream are set to pose the question, “What is your Sweet Tooth?” going beyond sugar cravings, but instead showcasing the many facets of the artist, singer, songwriter, actor, and entrepreneur. It’s a reflection for her fans to discover their own Sweet Tooth obsession.

Sweet Tooth: Caramel Dream (30ml EDP for $29.99 and 3ml for $9.95) will be available on TalkShopLive® and Walmart.com starting August 21st, along with body sprays (8oz for $9.99) followed by Walmart stores on August 29th and full distribution including Scentbeauty.com on September 7th.

Scent Beauty is the world’s first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke fragrances, which offers unique, culturally relevant fragrances to consumers worldwide. Their portfolio demonstrates the extensive possibilities of scent, with a variety of fragrance forms and partnerships that preview the future of the fragrance industry.

ABOUT SABRINA CARPENTER:

Sabrina Carpenter has enchanted an audience of millions as a singer, songwriter, actress, designer, producer, and style icon. On-screen, she has generated mega-fandom throughout television and film, ranging from her central role on the smash Girl Meets World, to critically acclaimed independent fare such as The Hate U Give. In her music, she has delivered one anthem after another on stage and in the studio, earning multiple gold certifications, and performing to sold out crowds far and wide. Sabrina had her first leading role in the 2019 movie The Short History of the Long Road, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival with rave reviews and earned her the Jury Award for “Best Performance” at the 2019 SCAD Savannah Film Festival. Sabrina also led the cast and executive produced Netflix’s Work It which debuted at #1 on the platform upon its release in 2020. In the same year, Sabrina made her Broadway debut starring in Mean Girls. She then starred in Justin Baldoni’s Warner Bros feature Clouds (Disney+). Her growing musical catalog encompasses gold singles— “Thumbs”, “Sue Me” and “Why”—and the albums Singular: Act I & Singular: Act II. Of her music, Time Magazine wrote “she’s one to watch” and V Magazine added “With two successful pop albums and a hard-hitting social commentary under her belt, Carpenter’s career has matured faster than many of her Disney-bred predecessors.” In addition to her growing list of acting and music credits, in 2020 she was selected for Forbes’ prestigious “30 Under 30” list. She also co-stars in the recently released comedy thriller film Emergency (Amazon Prime), which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. Sabrina recently signed to Island Records, where she released her newest smash hit singles “Skin,” “Skinny Dipping” and “Fast Times.” Her fifth studio album, “Emails I Can’t Send” is available now.