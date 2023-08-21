Pecan AI Recognized as Meta Business Partner for Marketing Measurement

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pecan AI, the leader in AI-based predictive analytics for analysts and business teams, today announced that it has been named a Meta Business Partner within the Measurement specialty. This achievement reflects Pecan’s deep experience in marketing mix modeling (MMM) and marketing campaign measurement using machine learning.

This recognition is offered only to companies selected by Meta as trusted experts who provide top-tier technical knowledge and high-quality service to their customers. Only a select few startups achieve this level of recognition from Meta, making this achievement all the more notable at this stage in Pecan’s growth.

Measuring marketing success on Meta and beyond

Pecan’s marketing mix modeling and predictive analytics capabilities offer marketers a complete toolkit for measuring and improving marketing performance. These capabilities help brands unlock the full potential of their Meta advertising campaigns.

Meta Business Partners are skilled Meta collaborators who can guide their customers toward efficient growth. They also can leverage exclusive Meta resources that help them support advertisers in achieving optimal campaign outcomes. Obtaining a Meta Business Partner badge requires a comprehensive evaluation against stringent criteria.

The Meta Business Partner specialty for Measurement especially recognizes that Pecan:

Offers expertise, experience, and a resilient solution that uses optimal measurement methods

Complies with Meta’s policies, global regulations, and industry best practices

Has a reliable and scaled business operation in Measurement to serve the advertising community

“Today’s marketers are under more pressure to achieve difficult targets with fewer resources,” Zohar Bronfman, CEO and co-founder of Pecan, says. “Meta is a critical marketing channel for many companies, and we are thrilled to be recognized as a valuable partner to them and their advertising customers. We look forward to helping many more marketers make the best-informed decisions possible about their budgets and campaigns with AI-generated predictions.”

Pecan covers the full range of marketing professionals’ measurement and optimization needs: understanding channel performance and optimizing budget allocation with machine learning-based marketing mix modeling, selecting campaigns based on customers’ predicted lifetime value, and refining individual campaigns with predictive analytics.

Marketers interested in acquiring these capabilities can find Pecan in the Meta Partner Directory.

About Pecan AI

Founded in 2018, Pecan is a low-code predictive analytics platform that makes predictive modeling accessible to business teams without hiring data scientists. With Pecan, companies can use customer and transaction data to accurately predict customer behavior, refine marketing budget allocations, optimize marketing campaigns, and other business outcomes. Pecan automates data preparation, model building, and deployment in a user-friendly interface. With thousands of models deployed in production, Pecan generates over 30 million daily predictions impacting billions of dollars in revenue for customers of all sizes in fintech, insurance, retail, consumer packaged goods, mobile apps, and consumer services. Learn more at www.pecan.ai.