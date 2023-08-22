Recover™ and Lands’ End Collaborate to Transform Textile Waste Into Sustainble Denim

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lands’ End, the classic American lifestyle brand, has collaborated with global recycled cotton fiber producers, Recover™, to launch a low-impact denim collection using recycled fiber.

The two companies have partnered together to develop sustainable denim pieces, in timeless styles for both men and women, and all of which contain 20% of Recover’s recycled cotton fiber produced from textile waste scraps.

Using Recover’s high-quality recycled cotton fiber, significantly reduces the environmental impact of the garment compared to apparel made with virgin fiber, and this collaboration shows how textile waste can be integrated back into the system to create a more sustainable production model.

Furthermore, the adoption of Recover’s recycled cotton fiber supports Lands’ End’s ambition to becoming a more circular business.

Senior Vice President of Marketing at Recover™, Boris Mercier, commented, “We're delighted to collaborate with an iconic American brand such as Lands’ End, to accelerate the adoption of sustainable initiatives all over the world and bring low-impact fashion closer to the consumer.”

Kym Maas, Senior Vice President of Product and Merchandising at Lands’ End, added “Lands’ End is committed to helping better our environment and minimize our impact on the earth with help from partners, such as Recover™. We look forward to the launch of our men’s and women’s denim collection this fall/holiday.”

To shop the exclusive Recover™ pieces at Lands’ End, go to landsend.com and for more information about the collaboration, visit recoverfiber.com.

About Recover™

Recover™ is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company, and backed by recent investment from STORY3 Capital and Goldman Sachs, Recover™ is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry’s sustainability targets.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniform solutions. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, through our own Company Operated stores and through third-party distribution channels. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value. We seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home. We also offer products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel.