GoNetspeed Launches Service Bringing Village of Sloan High-Speed Fiber Internet

SLOAN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber to the premises internet provider, today announced that service is now available to the Village of Sloan. Through GoNetspeed’s $1 million investment, residents and businesses throughout the Village of Sloan can now experience high-speed, symmetrical upload and download internet speeds and voice service directly from their home or business.

Once complete, more than 1,100 locations will soon have access to GoNetspeed’s fast, reliable 100% fiber internet service. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“Digital connectivity is the key to success for businesses and families today. At GoNetspeed, we are focused on providing that key by connecting communities like Sloan to 100% fiber internet designed to scale to faster speeds,” said Chris Brooks, Senior Director of New York Operations. “As we invest in the Village of Sloan, this new future-proof network infrastructure will better support their growth as a community, bringing more opportunity for residents and businesses.”

Through their legacy of innovation and commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout New York have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Buffalo, Canandaigua, Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Lancaster, Lockport, Macedon, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, Waterloo and several more communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service.

GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps).

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100% fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.