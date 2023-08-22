Merit Financial Upgrades Client Experience with the Nitrogen Growth Platform

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitrogen, the company that is revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow, today announced the deployment of its growth platform to Merit Financial Advisors (“Merit”). Merit is a national registered investment advisor (RIA) firm that specializes in financial planning and wealth management solutions for high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and families. Effective immediately, Merit’s advisors will gain access to Nitrogen’s suite of solutions, which includes powerful client engagement and analytics tools.

Recognized in 2022 as one of America’s Top RIA Firms by Forbes and a 2023 Top Private Wealth Management Team by Barron’s, Merit Financial is growing rapidly. As the firm has scaled, leadership identified a need to standardize its client engagement process and integrate it with the firm’s data warehouse. Nitrogen will now serve as a firm-wide platform to drive a consistent client experience across each Merit advisor’s book of business, assisting in both attracting and retaining clients.

“ Merit is a firm that shares our commitment to exceeding client expectations and offering a best-in-class solution for sustained growth,” said Aaron Klein, chief executive officer at Nitrogen. “ As such, they represent an ideal partner for Nitrogen. We look forward to providing Merit advisors with intuitive tools that help them achieve growth while delighting clients and prospects alike.”

Established in 1998, Merit comprises a team of dedicated individuals committed to educating their clients on how to be financially wise, protect and invest money, help build a legacy for their clients, and encourage the next generation to reach their financial potential. The firm, which has nearly $9 billion in assets under management (AUM) and serves more than 16,000 clients nationwide, has made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the past four years, showing their dedication to those they serve.

“ It’s our company’s deep expectation that our advisors are able to thrive due to their ability to understand their clients, and to deliver a high-level, differentiated customer experience,” said Rick Kent, chief executive officer and founder at Merit. “ We are confident that Nitrogen will take these efforts to new heights and help propel our growth.”

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the growth platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

About Merit Financial Advisors

Merit Financial Group, LLC, doing business as Merit Financial Advisors ("Merit"), is a national wealth management firm that supports both the independent broker-dealer and RIA models. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Merit has 40 offices throughout the U.S. and managed $8.86 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023 ( $6.4 billion in advisory, $ 2.4 billion in brokerage assets and with $56 million in assets under advisement).

For more information, please visit meritfinancialadvisors.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Merit Financial Group, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser. Merit Financial Group, LLC, Merit, Merit Financial Advisors are separate entities from LPL Financial.