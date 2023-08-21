O-RAN ALLIANCE Welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Salam Mobile as Newest Operator Member

BONN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The O-RAN ALLIANCE, fulfilling its mission to transform Radio Access Networks (RAN) to be open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable, today announced that Salam Mobile has joined as its 33rd operator member, extending the world-wide community of mobile network operators committed to deployment of O-RAN.

Salam Mobile recently announced plans to collaborate with the Open RAN ecosystem within the Open RAN network deployment and operations to power Salam’s ambition to transform its existing mobile offering by providing a richer customer experience and unlocking new possibilities for Saudi Arabia’s digitally driven generation in support of the Kingdom’s digital transformation journey.

“Operators are continuing to advance open RAN around the globe, as demonstrated by increasing membership in the O-RAN ALLIANCE,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chairman of the Board, O-RAN ALLIANCE. “We are especially pleased to welcome Salam Mobile as the second member from the Middle East region, where we see significant potential for this technology to help operators develop and launch innovative and sustainable services.”

"We believe that the future of the telecom industry will be more open, virtualized, cloud-native, intelligent, and software-centric. Salam joined O-RAN ALLIANCE to collaborate with the Open RAN ecosystem and build a fully automated, resilient, and self-driven open radio access network," said Ahmed H. AlGhamdi, CTO of Salam.

About Salam Mobile

Salam is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carriers, as well as fixed and mobile services for Saudi Arabia’s new digital generation.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.