Voya Financial named on the Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2023 list

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), has been named by Forbes as one of the 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The recipients were announced on July 25, 2023, and the complete list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

The Best Employers for Women have been identified in an independent survey from a sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees that primarily work for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women. The recognition is based on 2022 information and no fee was paid for consideration.

The evaluation was based on four criteria:

Direct recommendations (General work topics): The employees were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity regarding their employer.



Direct recommendations (Topics relevant to women): To focus on topics that are, in general, more relevant to them, women were asked to rate their employers regarding parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity.



Indirect recommendations: Participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively concerning diversity. Only the recommendations of women were considered.



Diversity among top executives/boards: Based on extensive research, an index was built based on the share of women in executive management or board positions. Statista researched this data for each company using publicly available company information.

“Voya is honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the 2023 America’s Best Employers for Women,” said Nicole Starks, vice president, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). “Our consistent efforts to advance gender equity by supporting women in their career development and increasing female representation in leadership is a key aspect of Voya’s culture and reflects our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Earlier this year, Voya Financial was named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for 2023 and by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2023. These recognitions were based on 2022 information and no fee was paid for consideration. To learn more, please visit https://www.voya.com/about-us/our-character/awards-and-recognition.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), is a leading health, wealth and investment company with 7,200 employees who are focused on achieving Voya’s aspirational vision: Clearing your path to financial confidence and a more fulfilling life. Through products, solutions and technologies, Voya helps its 14.7 million individual, workplace and institutional clients become well planned, well invested and well protected. Benefitfocus, a Voya company, extends the reach of Voya’s workplace benefits and savings offerings by providing benefits administration capabilities to 16.5 million individual subscription employees across employer and health plan clients. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and committed to conducting business in a way that is economically, ethically, socially and environmentally responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

