ORPEA Announces a Drawing of €200 Million Under the « New Money » Financing Agreement From Its Main Banking Partners

Further to the first drawing of €200 million made on 2 June 2023 (Loan D1A), a second drawing of €200 million under the “new money” financing agreement with the main banking partners of the Group to ORPEA SA (Paris:ORP) and its subsidiaries Niort 94 and Niort 95 has been made. This amount corresponds to the entire Loan D1B.

These funds will be used to finance general corporate purposes, including debt service.

The characteristics of Loan D1B and the main obligations of ORPEA SA, Niort 94 and Niort 95, as well as the securities guaranteeing this “new money” financing are described in the 2022 Universal registration document.

The “new money” facility remaining undrawn to date consists of Loan D2 of €100 million, which can be mobilised from September, and of Loan D3 of €100 million, which can be mobilised subject to certain conditions precedent.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in providing care for all types of frailty. The Group operates in 21 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living facilities, homecare and services), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 76,000 employees and welcomes more than 267,000 patients and residents each year.

https://www.orpea-group.com/en

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.