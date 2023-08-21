Marc Jacobs and Coty Expand License Partnership to Beauty

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a return to the beauty space, Marc Jacobs International has signed an expanded long-term license agreement with Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) that will bring Marc Jacobs Beauty into its iconic portfolio. One of the world’s largest beauty companies across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, Coty Inc. has long held the license for Marc Jacobs Fragrances.

Sue Nabi, Coty’s CEO, said: “The expansion and extension of our longstanding agreement with the house of Marc Jacobs, now in its 20th year, is a testament to the enduring success of our partnership and the brand’s limitless potential. Through its partnership with Coty, Marc Jacobs’ Fragrances have achieved great success, growing to become one of the top 10 female fragrances world-wide, thanks to the iconic Daisy Marc Jacobs and Perfect Marc Jacobs franchises. The revival of Marc Jacobs’ cosmetic portfolio, now in partnership with Coty, is eagerly anticipated by consumers around the world who have been campaigning for its return. This agreement reinforces Coty’s position as a go-to partner for global fashion houses and brands that share our ambition of creating leading beauty portfolios.”

“Marc and I are pleased to add one of the most exciting categories of the Marc Jacobs brand, to our long-successful partnership with Coty,” said Marc Jacobs International CEO, Eric Marechalle. “Bringing Marc’s creative vision to life, in its entirety, is our constant goal, and Beauty plays a crucial role in delivering that to our consumers. The loyal fans of Marc Jacobs Beauty, who have been enthusiastic in their wishes for its return, speak not only to Marc’s unwavering cultural relevance but also to the importance of aligning with a partner that shares our values and commitment. It is without question that Coty has proven to be the team to bring Marc Jacobs Beauty to new heights.”

Marc Jacobs Beauty, which originally launched in 2013 in partnership with Kendo Brands, quickly achieved notoriety among fashion-forward consumers. A favorite of celebrity make-up artists, innovative formulas and iconic advertising campaigns led to a cult-following throughout the partnership, which came to an end in late 2021.

The Daisy Marc Jacobs fragrance remains one of the brand’s biggest achievements to date. In 2018, it was the fastest-growing franchise among the Top 10 Women’s Fragrances in the U.S. and continues to be No. 6.

An expression of optimism and originality, Perfect Marc Jacobs embodies Marc Jacobs’ personal mantra: 'I am perfect as I am.' In 2020, it became the biggest Prestige fragrance launch across the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. Recognized at the 2021 U.S. Fragrance Foundation Awards, Marc Jacobs Perfect Eau de Parfum won in three of the foundation’s most prestigious categories: 'Consumer Choice - Women's Prestige of the Year,' 'Prestige/Popular - Packaging of the Year,' and 'Media Campaign of the Year – Women’s.'

The essence of the Marc Jacobs brand, which celebrates diversity, inclusivity, self-love, and self-acceptance, seamlessly aligns with Coty’s values, providing a natural foundation for the next phase of this relationship.

Similarly, amplifying Marc Jacobs’ e-commerce footprint will be a shared strategic priority. With the recent opening of the brand’s flagship store on LazMall – the leading e-retailer in the promising Southeast Asia region – Marc Jacobs is delivering exceptional beauty experiences to over 90 million consumers.

About Marc Jacobs International

Marc Jacobs International was founded in New York City, in 1984. The following year, Jacobs received the distinct honor of being the youngest designer ever to be awarded the fashion industry’s highest tribute: The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Perry Ellis Award for New Fashion Talent.

With stores across the globe, Marc Jacobs International includes RTW and accessories, kids wear, multiple award winning fragrances and the bookstore Bookmarc.

www.marcjacobs.com

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in approximately 126 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet.Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.