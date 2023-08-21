Bowman Announces $4.9 Million Funding Authorization for Illinois Department of Transportation I-80 Corridor Improvement Project

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (“Bowman,” the “Company”) along with teaming partner H.W. Lochner (“Lochner”) today announced the receipt of notice from the Illinois Department of Transportation (“IDOT”) authorizing an additional $4.9 million in funding for consulting services relating to the Phase III Route I-80 Corridor Management Program for the counties of Will, Kendall and Grundy (the “Prime Agreement”). The notice brings the total obligated under the Prime Agreement to $6.9 million and indicates the remaining $23.1 million of spending under the Prime Agreement will be obligated and authorized for expenditure as determined by the department. Under the Prime Agreement, the Bowman-Lochner team will provide construction corridor management for improvements to I-80, one of the country’s three coast-to-coast interstates. The Prime Agreement was originally announced in August 2022.

“We’re pleased to receive this additional funding to continue advancing our efforts on this critical transportation infrastructure initiative,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and CEO of Bowman. “We look forward to continuing to support this and other transportation initiatives in Illinois and nationwide.”

This $1.2 billion project, made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, is intended to improve roadway infrastructure that is more than 50 years old, rehabilitate over 30 bridges, and reduce congestion through redesigned auxiliary lanes and interchanges. This 16-mile corridor through Joliet and Will County carries approximately 80,000 vehicles a day.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,900 employees and more than 75 offices throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.