CAES Awarded $200M Contract for SPY-6 Radar Assemblies, Continues Partnership with Raytheon

CAES facilities are capable of manufacturing complex microwave and millimeter wave solutions for electronic warfare, radar and other mission critical needs. (Photo: Business Wire)

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced RF technology, has won a $200 million follow-on, full-rate hardware production and sustainment award from Raytheon, an RTX business. Under the contract, CAES will provide fully tested radar module assemblies for the U.S. Navy’s AN/SPY-6 family of radars.

CAES has been a multi-year partner with Raytheon on the SPY-6 program, and has already begun delivering hardware. This follow-on, multi-year award demonstrates the continued, strong partnership between CAES and Raytheon, and our demonstrated capacity to provide the SPY-6 radar with reliable components and meet the U.S. Navy fleet’s needs for many years to come.

“SPY-6 is one of the most advanced naval radars in production, and CAES is proud to contribute to the performance and reliability of this system,” said Mike Kahn, CAES President & CEO. “We look forward to our continued work with Raytheon to provide our military with this critical capability.”

SPY-6 is the U.S. Navy family of radars that performs air and missile defense on six classes of ships. SPY-6 can defend against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, hostile aircraft and surface ships simultaneously and offers several advantages over legacy radars, such as greater detection range, increased sensitivity and more accurate discrimination.

Partnering with customers, CAES facilities are capable of manufacturing complex microwave and millimeter wave solutions for electronic warfare, radar and other mission critical needs. Learn more about CAES’ advanced capabilities here.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most challenging defense and aerospace trusted systems. As a leading provider of advanced RF technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea and in the air, CAES’ extensive experience in the RF market and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com