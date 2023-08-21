Ooma Services Joins Prologis’ Strategic Alliance ProgramTM

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that Prologis Inc., the global leader in logistics real estate, will offer Ooma telecommunications services through its Essentials platform.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Prologis owns, develops and manages logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets and serves approximately 6,700 customers every day with their supply chain operations.

Ooma services are now available to Prologis’ customers operating in the U.S. and Canada, including the Ooma Office business phone service and the Ooma AirDial® POTS replacement solution.

Ooma Office offers a curated set of features designed to meet the needs of small and medium-sized business for communication and collaboration. Customers have their choice of interface – conventional analog phones, IP phones or virtual through the Ooma Office desktop and mobile apps. Advanced features include a virtual receptionist, ring groups, video conferencing, text messaging, call recording, call queueing, and a host of other features.

Ooma AirDial is a turnkey replacement for legacy copper-wire phone lines, also known as plain old telephone service or POTS, that are reaching end of life and provide connections for mission-critical equipment including fire alarm panels, elevator phones, building entry systems, fax machines and more. AirDial brings together hardware, software, virtual analog phone service, wireless connectivity and remote cloud-based management from a single vendor with a single monthly bill.

“ Prologis has a deep understanding of the modern logistics requirements its customers need to be constantly connected to shippers, delivery sites, the home office and more, while also keeping their facilities safe,” said Chris Burgy, vice president of corporate development at Ooma. “ We’re delighted Prologis has selected Ooma as a trusted vendor for communications, collaboration and POTS replacement.”

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and videoconferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

