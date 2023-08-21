Global Healthy Living Foundation’s HEROES Program Presents the MICHAEL KULUVA New York Fashion Week Runway Show 2024

UPPER NYACK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Healthy Living Foundation (GHLF) is the presenting sponsor of the Michael Kuluva New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Runway Show 2024. As a designer with chronic disease and a long-time active GHLF advocate, Michael is introducing his premier namesake collection at his first in-person, NYC show since the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael is also the designer behind the fun-filled Tumbler & Tipsy brand.

The NYFW show is set for Friday, September 8, 2023, at 7pm at the New York Flower School located at 258 W. 28th Street, 7th Floor, NY, NY 10001, followed by a VIP reception. Michael’s new collection for the 2024 season is inspired by an 'American Girl in Paris' and jet setting around the South of France for the summer. With a focus on tweed and sustainable Cactus Leather, this chic and contemporary collection promises to elevate the confidence of anyone who wears it.

“It’s exciting to introduce my first Michael Kuluva namesake collection at this fall’s New York Fashion Week. I’m grateful for the support that the Global Healthy Living Foundation continues to provide to me,” said Michael, who is also a member of the GHLF Canada Patient Council. “I was first introduced to GHLF as an arthritis patient through their CreakyJoints community, as a designer I am inspired by organizations that continue to innovate and appreciate the work they are doing for patients through their recently launched HEROES program.”

GHLF’s HEROES Providing Guidance at Show

Directing the hair and make-up for Michael’s show will be Marc-Andre Levac, a world-renowned hair stylist, who is a member of GHLF’s HEROES program.

“The Salon HEROES program provides support for professionals to create a safe space for clients to be comfortable and respected while living with chronic skin diseases like psoriasis,” said Marc-Andre Levac.

Launched in June 2023, the HEROES (Health Education + Reliable Outreach + Empathetic Support) program was created by, with, and for stylists, salons, and barbershops, with input from patients and health care professionals to equip salon professionals to better support their clients with skin and scalp conditions. Evidence-based information about psoriasis, atopic dermatitis (eczema), and alopecia are provided for free across a multi-media platform for both hair professionals and people living with these chronic skin diseases.

“As always, Michael Kuluva showcases all that people living with chronic disease can do when they have support, drive, and a dream. We’re proud to support his return to New York Fashion Week,” said Seth Ginsberg, Co-Founder and President of GHLF. “Michael’s commitment to the chronic disease community cannot go unnoticed. We continue to be inspired by his ability to use his platform and talents for good — in this case, showcasing the work we are doing to educate on chronic skin and scalp conditions. Looking forward to welcoming Michael and his collection back to the NYC runway!”

Other participating sponsors of the Michael Kuluva New York Fashion Week Runway Show 2024 include Dr. Martens and Jeffrey Campbell shoes and Nicky Clarke USA, which is launching its new luxury hair tools in the United States. Attendees can look forward to exclusive treats from Queen City Crunch Pretzels in their gift bags.

Event Details

The NYFW show, scheduled for Friday, September 8, 2023, at 7 pm, is an invite-only event. It will be held at the New York Flower School, located at 258 W. 28th Street, 7th Floor, NY, NY 10001.

About the HEROES Program

HEROES (Health Education + Reliable Outreach + Empathetic Support) is a FREE education and outreach initiative that equips beauty professionals to better support clients living with scalp and other skin conditions. This program is designed by, with, and for stylists, salons, and barbershops, with input from patients and health care professionals. The HEROES program is sponsored by a grant from Bristol Myers Squibb. More info: www.GHLF.org/HEROES

About Michael Kuluva

MICHAEL KULUVA is a distinguished fashion brand renowned for its well crafted designs. This collection embodies luxury tweed fabrics with sustainable cactus leather. With an unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of creativity and style, MICHAEL KULUVA continues to captivate audiences and set new trends. For more information, visit www.MichaelKuluva.com.

About Global Healthy Living Foundation

The Global Healthy Living Foundation is a U.S. based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit, international organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people with chronic illnesses by advocating for improved access to health care and amplifying education and awareness efforts within its social media framework. GHLF is also a staunch advocate for vaccines. The Global Healthy Living Foundation is the parent organization of CreakyJoints®, the international, digital community for millions of people living with arthritis and their supporters worldwide who seek education, support, activism, and patient-centered research in English, Spanish, and French. Our ArthritisPower® (ArthritisPower.org) patient registry has more than 40,000 consented patients who participate in best-in-class patient-reported outcomes research. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GHLF started a Patient Support Program, informed by a patient council made up of people living with a wide range of chronic illnesses, that now serves more than 46,000 subscribers. Via CreakyJoints, GHLF also hosts PainSpot (PainSpot.org), a digital risk-assessment tool for musculoskeletal conditions and injuries, eRheum (eRheum.org), for telehealth and virtual-care support, and a constantly refreshed library of podcasts via the GHLF Podcast Network. GHLF never asks the public for donations. Visit ghlf.org for more information.

