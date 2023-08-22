Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Support the MD Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas in Connection With Its Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Research

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management (“Colbeck”) today announced their continued support of the MD Anderson Cancer Center at The University of Texas, one of the world’s most respected centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education, and prevention, in connection with the center’s research to combat Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (“ATC”).

ATC is the most advanced and aggressive form of thyroid cancer and one of the fastest growing cancers, most commonly found in people over the age of 60. Although less than 2% of patients with thyroid cancer have ATC, it is known as one of the most lethal malignancies with a current 5-year survival rate of 7%, accounting for approximately 40% of all thyroid cancer–related mortalities.

Through support from generous advocates, MD Anderson Cancer Center has been able to make new scientific advancements to treat the risks associated with ATC, including enrolling and treating patients in clinical trials and developing a comprehensive plan for the next generation of clinical trials. MD Anderson Cancer Center’s mission is to eliminate cancer in Texas, the nation, and the world through outstanding programs that integrate patient care, research, and prevention, and through education for undergraduate and graduate students, trainees, professionals, employees, and the public.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck lends to companies going through periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions and risk mitigation strategies. Leveraging its deep relationships, Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Colbeck was founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, and its principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.