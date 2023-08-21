Kyndryl Becomes a VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Provider

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced it has become a VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Provider. Kyndryl has achieved the VMware Managed Services Specialization and has completed a Validated Service Offering (VSO) for VMware Cloud on AWS. Through this expanded collaboration, Kyndryl and VMware are committed to providing customers peace of mind to focus on their strengths and innovate their businesses, while knowing that their application and infrastructure modernization needs are supported by a trusted managed services provider.

Managed VMware Cloud on AWS services enable Kyndryl to support customers’ modernization initiatives with a VMware Cloud Foundation environment that is fully consistent across on-premises data centers and AWS. Kyndryl is also working to create a VMware Cross-Cloud managed service based on VMware Cloud editions to help customers to lower total cost of ownership for on-premises environments, simplify operations, reduce risk with observability, actionable insight, and performance optimization, and accelerate cloud migrations.

With VMware Cross-Cloud managed services, Kyndryl will demonstrate it has the capabilities and expertise to help customers with a VMware footprint to build, implement, migrate, modernize and manage their hybrid cloud capabilities.

“VMware and Kyndryl have proven success in helping our mutual clients to accelerate IT and business reinvention,” said Abhay Kumar, Vice President of Hyperscaler and Technology Partners, VMware. “The combination of VMware Cross-Cloud managed services and proven Kyndryl design, build, and managed services can unlock the untapped potential of multi-cloud for organizations of all sizes.”

“With large and complex IT estates across clouds becoming increasingly challenging to manage, IT leaders want to be more efficient, intuitive and sustainable—but often do not know where to start,” said Harish Grama, Global Cloud Practice Leader, Kyndryl. “These certifications and our hyperscaler partnerships will help Kyndryl meet our customers where they are on their IT modernization journey in a hybrid cloud environment. We will continue to strengthen and broaden our relationship with VMware and our ability to jointly support our customers as they modernize their technology landscape.”

Kyndryl and VMware have been strategic partners since 2021, collaborating to help customers enhance their digital innovation and business modernization projects with enterprise control.

For more information about the Kyndryl and VMware partnership, please visit: https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/about-us/alliances/vmware

