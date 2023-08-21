Selina and Globant Announce a Strategic Global Alliance Offering Unique Benefits to the Globant Community

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), an emerging lifestyle and experiential hospitality company serving millennial and Gen Z travelers, is proud to announce a global corporate brand partnership with Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions. Launched on August 17th, this thoughtfully constructed cultural alliance offers unique benefits and enhanced travel experiences at Selina's locations worldwide for Globant's vast network of 27,000 employees (“Globers”), as well as Globant alumni, their friends, and family.

At the heart of Globant lies the individual journey of each Glober. This partnership, acknowledging Globers' shared love for exploration and discovery, aligns with Globant's dedication to fostering unique personal experiences. In tandem with Selina, a leading brand in experiential hospitality, the partnership aims to extend unforgettable experiences that transcend boundaries. The alliance offers Globers exclusive hospitality discounts, encouraging adherence to Globant's core values, wherever they travel.

“In our rapidly globalizing world, professional expectations are shifting. Today's workforce seeks more than just comfortable accommodations with standard workspaces. They are increasingly drawn to authentic experiences, a sense of community, and a connection with local culture,” states Sam Khazary, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Development of Selina. “In partnership with Globant, we rise to meet these evolving needs, positioning Selina as a gateway to unique local experiences tailored to the Globant community.”

This innovative program, embracing over 27,000 Globers and the vast Globant Alumni network, serves as a portal to an array of bespoke Selina benefits. With access to preferred rates for our globally dispersed accommodations, Globers can immerse themselves in the breadth of Selina's curated experiences, network of co-working spaces, wellness Mantra by Selina retreats, and the unique explorations of all our offerings.

This partnership caters to diverse preferences, from global cities to remote destinations, luxury suites to glamping tents. Benefits include exclusive discounts on local tours, packages, and on-site restaurants, as well as access to recreational activities, wellness areas, and Selina events worldwide.

“Selina is more than a hospitality company; we have established a global platform designed for remote working professionals and digital nomads,” adds Khazary. “In a competitive landscape where businesses are vying to attract and retain top talent, our alliance with Globant fortifies our commitment to transforming traditional corporate benefits, asserting Selina as a prominent player in experiential corporate travel.”

“At Globant, our mission is to forge strategic alliances that serve as powerful catalysts for our Culture's growth, scalability, and impact. By crafting extraordinary and meaningful experiences, we aim to make each Globers' journey feel as exceptional as they truly are. As we unite our values and foster stronger engagement, we embark on #TheEpicalJourney, redefining possibilities,” said Globant’s People Experience Director, Pablo Bumaschny. “Our partnership with Selina stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation, as their customer demographic seamlessly resonates with ours, making this alliance a harmonious stride towards the future we envision.”

The collaboration between Selina and Globant sets a new precedent for each company, demonstrating how businesses can creatively enhance the value proposition for their employees. “We're introducing a new standard that marries hospitality and corporate benefits to empower the modern workforce,” says Khazary. “By extending these opportunities to Globant's employees, alumni, and their network, we aim to cultivate professional interaction, cultural exchange, and access to inspiring workspaces, enhancing job satisfaction, employee motivation, and ultimately, Globant's overall success.”

The shared vision for the future between Selina and Globant fortifies this partnership as a key step in shaping how businesses support and reward their talent. “This is more than a partnership; it's a mutual commitment to fostering community spirit, nurturing talent, and enhancing professional growth,” concludes Khazary. “We're eager to welcome the Globant community and invite them to join us on this transformative journey, experiencing first-hand the benefits of community-based experiential travel that Selina champions.”

To learn more about Selina and the exclusive member perks offered to the Globant community, please visit Selina's website or Globant's official channels.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations in 24 countries on six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Linkedin or YouTube.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in 25 countries and 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford.

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.