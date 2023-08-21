DMOS Orthopaedic Centers, the First Subspecialty Group in Central Iowa, Partners with Hatch to Improve Access, Enhance the Patient Journey

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hatch, a leading healthcare technology company, today announced a partnership with DMOS Orthopaedic Centers, a multifaceted orthopedic specialty group based in Central Iowa. Hatch’s patient coordination and provider matching technology will enable DMOS to expand its patient outreach and leverage employer-based patient relationships. Hatch answers to the demand for accessible, high-quality care as musculoskeletal injuries cost the United States approximately $50 billion in lost productivity annually.

Hatch’s digital platform engages patients earlier in their care journey through virtual and asynchronous triage consults and flexible online scheduling. By combining Hatch’s capacity optimization and care coordination platform with DMOS’ expansive provider network and leading treatment recommendations, patients gain access to timely, convenient, and specialized care. As Hatch continues to foster employee relationships, DMOS providers will gain the value of being embedded in their local communities and give their practice exclusive rights to patient populations.

“We all agree that patients deserve the right care at the right time and in the right setting, but the gap in healthcare is in how to make that happen. Hatch is proud to partner with DMOS to address that need in Iowa and create stronger connections between patients and providers,” said Gerry Andrady, CEO of Hatch. “Identifying the right specialty provider is an uphill battle for patients, and we’re proud to partner with DMOS to bring that solution to Iowa consumers.”

Through the partnership, DMOS will gain access to new employer opportunities in Iowa. As a result, employees can access DMOS’s orthopedic urgent injury clinics and avoid unnecessary emergency room visits, thereby reducing costs and improving care. With these employer relationships, DMOS has the potential to gain market share while ensuring that patients receive proper care.

“We’re proud to remove a basic barrier to care for patients in Central Iowa – the simple act of finding it,” said Dr. Nick Honkamp, Board President of DMOS. “Now, with the Hatch partnership and connections to employers, patients will be better able to identify the right provider who will deliver the optimal clinical outcomes they deserve. After serving our communities for six decades, we’re proud to introduce this innovative, new model.”

For more information about Hatch’s orthopedic solution, visit www.hatchcare.com.

About Hatch

Hatch is a leading digital healthcare technology company focused on engaging patients earlier in their care journey and connecting them with the appropriate provider. The platform is tailor-made for independent orthopedic practices to connect with consumers and employers online to enhance the patient journey and drive practice revenue. For more information, visit www.hatchcare.com.

About DMOS

Since 1955, DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has been leading the way, providing innovative quality care to patients in Central Iowa with offices in Ankeny, Des Moines, and West Des Moines and outreach locations in surrounding communities. The DMOS team of doctors, surgeons, and physical therapists have specialties that include Sports Medicine, Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Foot & Ankle, Hand & Upper Extremity, Spine, and General Orthopedic. Along with inpatient and outpatient orthopedic surgery, DMOS offers a variety of services designed to help you get back to living.