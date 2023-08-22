Unusual Whales Collaborates with TradeStation Securities to Allow Trading Through its Suite of Tools

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TradeStation Securities, Inc. (“TradeStation Securities”), an award-winning,* self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures, has announced its integration with Unusual Whales, an option flow platform and information service. This collaboration makes TradeStation the first major U.S. multi-asset class broker dealer integrated into the Unusual Whales platform, providing users with market access and trading within their suite of tools.

Unusual Whales was founded in 2020 and offers to retail traders tools intended to help support trading in the options and equities markets. Specifically, Unusual Whales offers real-time data and tracking of completed options trades on U.S. exchanges and features data feeds built to help retail traders “follow the flow” of money into options trades.

“TradeStation strives to make the markets more accessible and transparent for retail traders through expanded integration capabilities of our API solution with new and innovative trading features,” said John Bartleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TradeStation Securities’ parent company, TradeStation Group, Inc. “By collaborating with Unusual Whales, we are expanding the tools available to support our goal of providing traders the ultimate trading experience.”

About TradeStation Securities, Inc.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) is a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc. that offers self-clearing equities, options, futures, and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide innovative fintech tools and are focused on delivering the ultimate trading experience to our clients. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and digital assets. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile devices, as well as via API technologies that provide seamless access to TradeStation’s brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation’s offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to hone the skills of seasoned traders. In 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull, an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

About Unusual Whales

UnusualWhales.com is the go-to place for retail tooling in options, equities, and crypto markets. It helps retail traders, exposes market wide corruption, does deep market research, and also has cool memes.

We have never received funding, have no outside network or support, and are trying to build the most affordable retail tooling available, while also fighting for market transparency.