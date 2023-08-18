Global Small Launcher Vehicles and Commercial Lunar Payload Services Grants Database 2023: Space Industry's Funding Pathway - Grants and Contracts for SpaceX, Virgin Atlantic, Blue Origin and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Database of Grants for Small Launcher Vehicles and Commercial Lunar Payload Services" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive database of grants awarded for Launcher Vehicles and Commercial Lunar Payloads from 2003 to 2023.

This comprehensive report offers a complete database of government contracts for Launcher Vehicles and contracts issued under the NASA Commercial Lunar Payload Services program spanning from 2003 to 2023.

In recent years, the space industry has witnessed remarkable advancements and exploration, pushing the boundaries of human potential and enabling groundbreaking discoveries beyond Earth. Central to this progress are launch vehicles and spacecraft development, especially those intended for lunar exploration. NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services program plays a pivotal role in funding initiatives encompassing lunar landings, sample return missions, and scientific exploration.

Government contracts play a crucial role in driving innovation and technological progress within the space industry. By providing strategic grants and funding, governments support developers in pursuing ambitious space projects, bolstering research and development efforts, and facilitating the deployment of cutting-edge technologies.

This comprehensive report presents meticulous data on grants available for small launcher vehicles and commercial lunar payload services, catering to developers, investors, and space organizations alike. By examining the critical role of government contracts in advancing space access and lunar exploration, the report equips stakeholders with invaluable insights into funding opportunities, potential collaborations, and the ever-evolving landscape of space-based ventures.

Who should read this report?

Space Startups and Companies: Small launcher vehicle manufacturers and operators, as well as companies offering commercial lunar payload services, can benefit from the database to explore available grant opportunities for funding their space ventures and research projects. It can assist them in securing financial support and accelerating their growth and development.

Research Institutions and Universities: Academic institutions and research organizations involved in space-related studies, lunar exploration, or the development of small launch vehicles can utilize the database to identify potential grants for supporting their research and development efforts. It enables them to advance their scientific endeavors and contribute to the progress of the space industry.

Space Industry Consultants and Advisors: Professionals and firms providing consultancy services in the space industry can use the database to assist their clients in finding suitable grant opportunities for their projects. It empowers them to guide startups and companies through the application process, increasing the chances of securing funding.

Government Agencies and Space Organizations: National space agencies and government departments responsible for space exploration and technology development may find the database essential in staying updated on grant offerings. It can help them support the growth of the space industry and foster innovation within the sector.

Investors and Venture Capital Firms: Investors interested in the space sector can leverage the database to identify startups and companies eligible for grants. It provides valuable insights into emerging players and innovative projects, aiding investors in making informed decisions about potential investment opportunities.

The Launch Vehicles overview provides details about contracts and companies involved in space exploration and launch services:

SpaceX: A well-known spacecraft manufacturer, launcher, and satellite communications company founded by Elon Musk.

Virgin Galactic: An American spaceflight company founded by Richard Branson and the Virgin Group conglomerate.

Firefly: An American private aerospace firm specializing in the development of launch vehicles for commercial launches to orbit.

Rocket Lab: An aerospace manufacturer and launch service provider known for operating the lightweight Electron orbital rocket.

Astra Space: An American launch vehicle company founded by Chris Kemp.

Blue Origin: An American aerospace, defense, space exploration company, and launch service provider founded by Jeff Bezos.

Vector Launch: An American space technology company with a focus on launching suborbital and orbital payloads.

The Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative overview focuses on contracts with the following companies:

Astrobotic Technology: A developer of advanced navigation, operation, and computing systems for spacecraft.

Intuitive Machines: A designer of airborne drones and lunar landers.

Masten Space Systems: An aerospace manufacturer company.

Firefly Aerospace.

Key Highlights:

It presents a summary of all grants categorized by market players and timeframes.

The report provides detailed grant data for the leading market players, including Price, Description, and Updates.

Additionally, it includes grant data for other market players, both from the US and globally.

Reasons to Buy:

Keep track of government funding received by all market players involved in Small Launcher Vehicles and Commercial Lunar Payloads.

Identify potential programs and projects for collaboration and cooperation.

Companies Mentioned

ABL Space Systems

Aevum

Astra Space

Astrobotic Technology

Blue Origin

ESA

Firefly

German Aerospace Center (DLR)

Gilmour Space

HyImpulse Technologies

Intuitive Machines

Isar Aerospace

Masten Space Systems

NASA

Orbex

PLD Space

Relativity Space

Rocket Crafters/Vaya Space

Rocket Factory Augsburg

Rocket Lab

Skyrora

SpaceX

UK Space Agency

Vector Launch

Virgin Galactic

Whittinghill Aerospace

X-Bow Launch Systems

