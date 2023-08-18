Ohio Department of Education Partners with Varsity Tutors to Accelerate Student Learning and Recovery

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Varsity Tutors for Schools, a Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) company and the leading platform for live online tutoring, is proud to announce its selection by the Ohio Department of Education to provide high-quality tutoring services for Future Forward Ohio. The collaboration aims to accelerate learning in literacy and numeracy while boosting workforce readiness and student wellness.

Varsity Tutors for Schools has been appointed by the Ohio State Department of Education after undergoing extensive evaluation. Being chosen based on its comprehensive tutoring program encompassing the six "Key Components of High-Quality Tutoring,” including using high-quality instructional materials, instruction aligned with research on effective teaching and learning, integration of high-dosage tutoring practices, use of data-driven instruction, hiring quality tutors, and demonstrated effectiveness.

Each Ohio district that partners with Varsity Tutors for Schools will receive a tailored tutoring program designed to fit their unique needs and requirements in order to close learning gaps. There will be 1:1 and small group high-dosage tutoring available for personalized support in Mathematics and English Language Arts. Additionally, select districts will have the option to take advantage of Teacher-Assigned Tutoring™, which gives teachers the power to prescribe live, face-to-face tutoring sessions tailored to students requiring targeted intervention throughout the academic year.

Varsity Tutors for Schools has successfully delivered high-dosage tutoring to over 230 school districts across the country, effectively closing learning gaps. By utilizing an innovative platform that integrates interactive tools, collaborative workspaces, and intelligent tutor-student matching, students benefit from consistent face-to-face tutoring and small-group experiences with a dedicated tutor.

“We're excited to partner with the Ohio Department of Education to provide high-quality tutoring services,” said Anthony Salcito, Chief Institutional Officer at Varsity Tutors for Schools. “Our high-dosage tutoring program is an extension of the classroom, enabling teachers to address students' academic needs more precisely and individually. By meeting students where they are - both literally and figuratively - we are committed to accelerating their learning and helping them reach their full potential."

To learn more about this valuable opportunity, visit the High-Quality Tutoring page on the Ohio Department of Education's website. To explore how Varsity Tutors for Schools can empower your educational institution, visit https://www.varsitytutors.com/school-solutions.

About Varsity Tutors for Schools

Varsity Tutors – the online tutoring platform used by millions of families – launched Varsity Tutors for Schools to help district leaders deliver 1-on-1, small group, and on-demand tutoring to students. Informed by insights from partnering with over 250 K-12 schools and districts, Varsity Tutors built a full suite of services for schools and educators to implement alongside classroom learning. Most recently, Varsity Tutors launched a unique “TeacherAssigned Tutoring™ model that puts teachers in the driver’s seat: using a single platform, they can easily request and schedule live face-to-face tutoring, share insights, instructional materials and learning goals with tutors, and get real-time updates on student progress.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including Learning Memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, coding, tutor chat, essay review, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com.