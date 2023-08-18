Ameresco Awarded Generation 4 Contract with The Department of Energy Federal Energy Management Program

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has been awarded the Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Generation 4 (Gen4) energy savings performance contract (ESPC) contract, a government-wide vehicle that allows Federal agencies to leverage private capital and utility cost savings to reduce energy consumption, decarbonize, and enhance the resilience of Federal facilities. The DOE awarded the Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to a total of twenty prime contractors who can now compete for individual ESPC task orders, to accelerate the deployment of third-party capital in support of efforts to achieve the ambitious goals of Executive Order 14057, Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability.

The Gen4 contract carries a $5B contract ceiling over 10 years. On each of the previous generations of this contract, Ameresco developed many impactful project solutions totaling more than $2 billion in the aggregate.

“Ameresco stands ready to build on our longstanding partnerships with DOE and its Federal agency customers to accelerate their transition to clean energy and assure their missions,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Ameresco Federal Solutions. “We are currently at work supporting each military service and many civilian agencies with innovative and cost-effective power generation, energy storage, and resilience solutions, and we look forward to delivering similar results on Gen4 task orders at Federal sites in the months and years to come.”

