South Carolina’s Greenville Technical College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Enhance Learning Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenville Technical College (GTC), one of the largest public two-year colleges in South Carolina, has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide an all-in-one video content creation, management and distribution solution that integrates seamlessly with Blackboard, its learning management system.

Not only will the Video Platform enable the institution to securely create, edit, manage and distribute media in a centralized location, but it offers a robust set of capabilities such as lecture capture, auto captioning, video quizzing, and comprehensive reports and analytics that helps leaders see how media is making an impact. Automated production, processing, publishing, and managing of video content will help streamline workflows and enable instructors to create engaging learning experiences for students. In addition, institutional leaders were excited about YuJa’s total support for all users, from instructors to staff and students.

“We’re excited to provide GTC with a comprehensive, easy-to-use set of tools in a centralized location. Now, instead of instructors having to find tools to meet their varying needs, they can simply select from the myriad of tools available in the Video Platform and focus on delivering engaging content to their learners,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT GREENVILLE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Greenville Technical College (GTC) is one of the largest public two-year colleges in South Carolina. The college provides exceptional learning opportunities primarily to the residents of Greenville County. Since its beginning in 1962, the college has worked with employers to deliver relevant skills, giving students what they need to qualify for good jobs and succeed in their careers.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.