Flint Group Announces Strategic Partnership With General Atlantic

Flint Group ("Flint" or the "Company"), a premier home services company, today announced a strategic investment from General Atlantic, a leading global growth investing firm. The partnership will enable Flint to accelerate its growth and further enhance business offerings, with the mission of continuing to build a leading national platform.

Founded in 2019 by industry veterans Collin Hathaway and Trevor Flannigan, Flint Group has rapidly expanded into a multi-regional residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services operation. Flint partners with leading management teams that share a passion for customer service. Flint is currently comprised of 7 longstanding market-leading brands across 5 primary markets in the U.S., including Seattle, Portland, Houston, Boston, and Denver.

“ We established Flint Group with a philosophy of partnering with strong brands, building great teams, and delivering superior services to residents across the country. We are proud of what we've achieved in our first four years, and we believe there is substantial opportunity to accelerate our growth into new markets while continuing to invest in our team and technology,” said Collin Hathaway, Founder and Chairman of Flint Group.

Trevor Flannigan, CEO of Flint Group, continued, “ General Atlantic's partnership model and value-add investment ethos are well-aligned with ours. We are excited to start our next chapter of growth together as Flint continues to enhance our service offerings and build momentum with a vision of becoming a national leader.”

“ Collin and Trevor are passionate entrepreneurs who have demonstrated the power of focusing on teams and customers, underpinned by a disciplined operating approach. They have built an impressive business with the ability to grow organically and through M&A,” said Andrew Ferrer, Managing Director of Consumer investments at General Atlantic. “ We look forward to partnering with the Flint team to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead.”

As part of the transaction, General Atlantic advisor Alan Ferber will join the Flint board. Alan has extensive operations expertise in consumer-facing industries, including his previous roles as CEO of Jackson Hewitt, President of ADT’s residential division, and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of U.S. Cellular.

Jefferies served as financial advisor and Dorsey & Whitney as legal advisor to Flint Group and Skylight Capital. William Blair served as financial advisor and Paul Weiss served as legal advisor to General Atlantic.

About Flint Group

Flint Group is a leading home service platform committed to providing high-quality HVAC, plumbing and electrical services to residential customers. Flint Group currently operates seven businesses across Seattle, Portland, Houston, Boston, and Denver. For more information, please visit https://www.flintg.com/.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global growth equity firm with more than four decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 495 growth companies throughout its history. Established in 1980 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs and deliver lasting impact, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with great entrepreneurs and management teams to scale innovative businesses around the world. General Atlantic has more than $77 billion in assets under management inclusive of all products as of June 30, 2023, and more than 220 investment professionals based in New York, Amsterdam, Beijing, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, Mexico City, Miami, Mumbai, Munich, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Stamford and Tel Aviv. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.