City of Chula Vista and the Grasshopper Dispensary Bringing More Chula Vista Nights This Summer

CHULA VISTA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grasshopper Dispensary and the City of Chula Vista are thrilled to continue hosting the Chula Vista Nights outdoor movie series continuing Saturday August 26th! The community is invited to attend this free movie event, with the film Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 on Saturday, August 26th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Memorial Park located at 373 Park Way, Chula Vista, CA 91910. Festivities will include giveaways and a chance to win a Nintendo Switch. Food trucks and free treats such as snow cones, popcorn, churros, and more will also be available. Chula Vista Nights will wrap-up its movie viewing festivities with the film Spider-Man into the Spider Verse on Saturday, September 30th at the conclusion of the first inaugural CVART Fest located at the City Hall courtyard.

“We are happy for the overwhelming support of the local south bay community,” says Grasshopper spokesperson, Lance Rogers. “We had a great attendance at our first Chula Vista Nights event and we are pleased to continue to collaborate with the City of Chula Vista for these much needed free-to-attend outdoor movie events.”

Grasshopper is conveniently located in Chula Vista near National City and Bonita off the 54 freeway, 25 minutes north of Tijuana and 10 minutes south of the Gaslamp Quarter. Grasshopper Dispensary is located at 376 Trousdale Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910.

