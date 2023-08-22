Maine Students Discover Exciting Career Possibilities at Unique Hands-On Career Fair

WALDOBORO, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medomak Middle School recently hosted a career fair for middle and high school students across 14 school districts, providing them with a unique opportunity to explore different career pathways. The fair was organized by Education Associates, a leading provider of career exploration and job readiness resources for students.

Students were able to explore various careers, including medical, childcare, food services, and carpentry. Staff introduced hands-on job tasks to students, modelled the task, then allowed students to independently walk through the activities from each career cluster using visual schedules. Each activity was taken from the Project Discovery curriculum that Education Associates provided for the fair.

The students were excited and engaged throughout the day, with many expressing enthusiasm for their favorite stations. When asked about how they rated the food service activity, one student said, "I loved it, it was very fun!"

Students also filled out “passports” where they ranked how much they liked different stations at the career fair. This served as a great first step in identifying careers they may be interested in.

The fair was made possible thanks to Education Associates, a company that provides hands-on, evidence-based career exploration & life skills curriculum for educators and students across the country. They provided all the materials for each station from their Project Discovery curriculum. Their mission is to help students of all functional levels be ready for work & ready for life.

"We were truly honored to be a part of the Maine career fair," said Danielle Shinaberry, a spokesperson for Education Associates. "It was great to see the students' excitement about all of the hand-on activities. They were able to touch, feel and do! They learned about possible job opportunities and were able to perform actual job tasks. Project Discovery allows students to discover their strengths and interests. It was a great event!"

Overall, the Medomak Middle School career fair was a huge success, and a great example of the power of career exploration and hands-on learning. The students who participated gained valuable insights into different career paths and left feeling inspired.

To learn more about Education Associates, click here: www.educationassociates.com.