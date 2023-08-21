Barrett Distribution Centers Announces Long-Term Partnership with High-Flying eCommerce Apparel Brand Nuuds

FRANKLIN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Barrett Distribution Centers, a pioneering name in third-party logistics (3PL) since 1941, is thrilled to announce its newest partnership with the rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) apparel brand, Nuuds. Following a rigorous selection process, which saw several industry competitors vying for the opportunity, Nuuds has chosen Barrett as their 3PL provider to support their rapidly growing eCommerce fulfillment needs. Additionally, Barrett will oversee all future retail and omnichannel expansion, as well as the launch of their new children's clothing line, Tones.

Rob Fletcher, co-founder of Nuuds and Head of Operations, spearheaded the selection process on behalf of Nuuds. Particularly impressed with Barrett’s hands-on approach, agility and operational capabilities, Rob stated, "As a young, growing DTC eCommerce brand, Barrett can help us grow in any direction we want. Everything we'd heard about Barrett was evident during our site visits. Their operational team and leadership exhibited unparalleled agility and understanding of our unique needs as a brand. The fact that Barrett pursued us with such vigor made us feel genuinely valued."

Nuuds and Tones will initially launch out of the Memphis region, where Barrett maintains a strong campus of premium eCommerce fulfillment centers powered by automated, robotics-driven pick solutions.

Bryan Corbett, VP of Sales & Marketing at Barrett, shared his perspective: "Amazing brand, unbelievable growth story, amazing people to work with at Nuuds. In the logistics world, those three adjectives describe the perfect partner. Everyone at Barrett is honored and thrilled to be chosen as Nuuds’ trusted 3PL partner. Selecting a supply chain partner is one of the most critical decisions a young, growing brand makes, and we are ecstatic with their decision. Everyone at Barrett is excited to get to work!”

Launched in October of 2023, Nuuds is a direct-to-consumer (DTC), elevated basics apparel brand centered around authenticity and inclusivity. Daryl-Ann Denner, co-founder of Nuuds, boasts a following of 1.4M on Instragram and is very well known for her influence in the social media realm. Nuuds' clothing, crafted for every body type, underscores the brand's commitment to quality, comfort, and genuine representation. Just a year post-launch, Nuuds' success and growth underscore the brand's resonance with its audience.

Barrett's choice by Nuuds serves as a testament to the logistics provider's longstanding reputation in the industry. With a sprawling network across North America, Barrett is known for striking the perfect balance of scale and personalized service - big enough to deliver, yet small enough to care deeply about their partners' success.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15 times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business.

About Nuuds

A beacon of body positivity, Nuuds is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) elevated basics apparel brand centered around authenticity and inclusivity. Their apparel, crafted for every body type, underscores the brand's commitment to quality, comfort, and genuine representation. Nuuds was created to be your one stop place for attainable, high-quality basics that fit and flatter your real body like nothing else. Whether you’re wanting a super smoothing bodysuit to make you feel confident for a night out, or that insanely cozy sweatshirt you grab out of your hamper night after night, I know these are going to be your new favorite basics.