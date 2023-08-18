VinFast Continues to Sponsor Canadian National Exhibition in 2023

The all-wheel drive all-electric VinFast VF 8 SUV, currently on display and available for consumer test drives at the CNE in Toronto. (Photo: Business Wire)

The all-wheel drive all-electric VinFast VF 8 SUV, currently on display and available for consumer test drives at the CNE in Toronto. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VinFast Canada announced that it will be returning as Presenting Sponsor and Official Electric Vehicle of the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) held from August 18 to September 4, 2023. At the event, VinFast will display its two key electric car models in the Canadian market, including the VF 8 and VF 9.

CNE is Canada's largest annual fair and the 10th largest in North America. The event is held to promote discoveries and inventions in agriculture and technology, as well as the diverse culture of Canada. Last year, VinFast was the lead sponsor for the event and had an opportunity to showcase the VF 8 to over 1.5 million visitors attending the CNE and interact with many potential customers.

In 2023, VinFast continues to be the Presenting Sponsor and Official Electric Vehicle of the event. The VinFast booth at CNE 2023 will display its two electric car models including the new mid-size SUV – the VF 8 currently on sale across Canada, and the upcoming all electric large SUV – the VF 9. Visitors can experience in-person VinFast’s advanced technologies and smart functions coming with the cars.

Robert Muller, Deputy CEO, Sales and Marketing, Vinfast Canada, said: “We are thrilled to be back at this great Canadian institution. Following last year’s warm welcome and the phenomenal interest CNE guests expressed in our vehicles, we are very proud and excited to return and have the chance to talk with both VinFast enthusiasts as well as those attendees who are seeing us for the very first time. The VF 8 is a fantastic fully electric all wheel drive SUV and the chance for people to experience it firsthand along with its big brother, the VF 9 is an excellent opportunity for us. These are beautiful vehicles and we look forward to turning hundreds of thousands of heads once again at the CNE.”

Currently, the VF 8 is on sale across Canada starting at $53,600 CAD for VF 8 and features an industry leading 10 year, 200,000 km warranty. The VF 8 offers luxury styling and a range up to 425km.

The upcoming three-row, 7-seat VF 9 is a multi-purpose large SUV. This also marks VinFast’s most premium electric vehicle model to date, with a starting price of $103,750 CAD. The VF 9 is now open for reservations in Canada.

To discover more about the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9, please visit: https://vinfastauto.ca/.

To purchase tickets and explore VinFast’s electric SUVs at the 2023 Canadian National Exhibition, please visit: TheEx.com.

ABOUT VINFAST

VinFast – a member of Vingroup JSC – is Vietnam’s leading automotive manufacturer committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast manufactures and exports a portfolio of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses across Vietnam, the United States, and, soon, Europe. Learn more at www.vinfastauto.ca

ABOUT VINGROUP

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies (as of November 4, 2021). Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.