WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP UPDATE

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the promotion of Monica Bhargava to President of the Pottery Barn brand. In her 23 years since joining the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. family of brands, Bhargava has taken on an increasingly broader leadership scope culminating in her recent position as Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s Chief Design Officer, where she led the Pottery Barn visual merchandising and photography teams while developing product in partnership with the brand’s in-house design teams.

“Monica’s design leadership and product development expertise have been instrumental to the growth of our brands, including Pottery Barn,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. “Her ability to pair her exceptional taste and creative vision with a commercially minded approach to product development has resulted in countless contributions to our company and endless inspiration for our customers.”

“Monica has been a strategic partner leading the evolution of Pottery Barn’s product assortments and broadening the aesthetics our brand addresses,” said Pottery Barn CEO, Marta Benson. “Her designs have contributed materially to brand growth initiatives, particularly in furniture, outdoor and within the PB Apartment/small spaces collections. Her passion for design and ability to create products that enhance our customers’ lives at home is unmatched.”

“I am honored to take on this leadership role and propel the next phase of growth for Pottery Barn,” said Pottery Barn President, Monica Bhargava. “I look forward to collaborating with our teams while we honor the rich heritage of this iconic brand and pave the way towards an exciting future.”

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, Mark and Graham, and GreenRow — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our loyalty and credit card program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to be a leader in our industry with our Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply ingrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

For more information on our ESG efforts, please visit: https://sustainability.williams-sonomainc.com/

WSM-PR