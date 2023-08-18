Nuvo Group Ltd., an FDA-Cleared Leading Innovator in Pregnancy Care, to Become a Public Company Via Business Combination with LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

TEL AVIV, Israel & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuvo Group Ltd. (“Nuvo”), the creators of INVU by Nuvo™, an FDA-cleared remote pregnancy monitoring platform, and LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (Nasdaq: LGVC, LGVCU, LGVCW) (“LAMF”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which is expected in the first quarter of 2024, the combined public company is expected to be listed on Nasdaq.

Nuvo is a leading innovator in women’s health and connected pregnancy care, and has developed INVU by Nuvo™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring platform that enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests (“NSTs”) and maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring, helping expectant people adhere to their prescribed care plan. INVU has two FDA clearances and enables a connected care experience between expectant parents and the clinicians by shifting the point-of-care to the expectant mother, designed to enable access to high quality care from anywhere.

Nuvo has signed U.S.-based relationship agreements with Penn Medicine, Axia Women’s Health, Banner Health, Ouma, and others, positioning Nuvo to address market opportunities in the U.S. with a multi-channel commercial strategy. Additionally, Nuvo is expanding its network of university hospital partners that are gateways to international commercialization, including signed agreements with Charite University Hospital, one of the most prestigious university hospitals in Europe, and Sheba Medical Center, a world-renowned leading innovation hospital in Israel with a specialty in maternity care.

The combined public company will be led by Nuvo’s Chief Executive Officer, Kelly Londy. Mrs. Londy is a seasoned healthcare professional with a track record of commercialization success in the field of FDA-approved medical devices. She began her career at University of Michigan Hospitals, eventually moving to GE’s medical systems and healthcare divisions, and Philips Healthcare North America, where she was a leader in U.S. sales and marketing. Mrs. Londy has held C-suite leadership positions as Chief Operating Officer at Accuray Inc. and several early-stage medical device companies, including Chief Executive Officer at Innoblative Designs Inc. and Lumicell, Inc.

Management Commentary

Mrs. Londy stated, “Pregnancy care is seeing concerning trends in health outcomes, access to care, and cost of care delivery. We believe women’s health and pregnancy care has seen far too little investment and innovation to address these concerning trends. Healthcare providers, patients and their loved ones deserve better and Nuvo has the potential to be a ‘game-changer’ in pregnancy journeys around the world. The Nuvo – LAMF partnership allows us to accelerate our plans to grow our solution and the impact we are having at a time when pregnant people and clinicians need it the most.”

Simon Horsman, LAMF’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “LAMF is thrilled to have entered into this transaction with Nuvo following an extensive period of discussions with Nuvo’s management team and shareholders. In this exciting partnership with Nuvo, we look forward to pursuing Nuvo’s mandate of significantly improving prenatal care through at-home, remote monitoring of pregnancy as well as scaling the business globally. We expect to bring value to the combined public company through our extensive relationships in media, entertainment and healthcare.”

In addition to Mr. Horsman and Jeffery Soros, LAMF’s Chairman, LAMF’s sponsor team includes affiliates of NYC-based asset manager 10X Capital.

Key Transaction Terms

The boards of directors for both Nuvo and LAMF have unanimously approved the proposed business combination, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024, subject to the receipt of the required approvals by Nuvo’s and LAMF’s shareholders and the fulfillment of other customary closing conditions. The transaction values Nuvo at a pre-money equity valuation of $269 million and up to approximately $300 million upon Nuvo achieving a commercial milestone.

Advisors

White & Case LLP and Herzog Fox & Neeman are serving as legal counsel to LAMF and Greenberg Traurig, P.A. and Meitar are serving as legal counsel to Nuvo. Roth Capital Partners, LLC is serving as capital markets advisor to LAMF.

About Nuvo

Nuvo is committed to reinventing pregnancy care for the 21st century through new technology, tools, and practices for providers and expectant mothers, including the INVU by Nuvo™ platform, an FDA-cleared, prescription initiated remote pregnancy monitoring and management system. The INVU™ sensor band enables the delivery of remote non-stress tests and maternal & fetal heart rate monitoring today while pioneering new data-driven personalized pathways that Nuvo believes will help improve health outcomes for all women in the future. The technology and patent estate that underpin the INVU platform have been awarded a variety of industry recognitions, including Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech (2021), CB Insights' Digital Health 150 (2020, 2022), and MedTech Innovator's Top 50 MedTech Startups (2021), as well as multiple grants from some of the world's leading academic medical centers and scientific bodies. Nuvo is led by a diverse team of experienced business and medical professionals, dedicated data engineers, software designers and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning. For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. LAMF is sponsored by affiliated parties of LAMF LLC (d/b/a Los Angeles Media Fund), a multifaceted media and entertainment company whose primary business is financing and producing feature films, television series, documentary projects and live events, the management of professional athletes, and investing in complementary technology businesses to the foregoing. LAMF is led by Jeffrey Soros, its Chairman, and Simon Horsman, its Chief Executive Officer, the co-founders of LAMF LLC. The members of LAMF’s sponsor also include affiliates of 10X LLC (“10X Capital”), an investment firm connecting Wall Street with Silicon Valley. 10X Capital invests across the capital structure, with a focus on companies using technology to disrupt major industries, including finance, healthcare, natural resources, transportation, infrastructure, agriculture and real estate. LAMF’s securities are traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols LGVC, LGVCU and LGVCW.

