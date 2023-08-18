Cardio Diagnostics Partners With FRSTeam of East Kansas and West Missouri to Host First Onsite Heart Disease Fair in Kansas Using Epigenetic-Genetic Technologies

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), a pioneer of artificial intelligence-driven precision cardiovascular medicine tests, today announced the successful completion of an employer-sponsored heart disease fair in Kansas, United States.

FRSTeam of East Kansas and West Missouri, leaders in restoring and cleaning textiles, electronics, and contents in residential and commercial settings, took a significant step in promoting the well-being of their employees and surrounding communities by hosting an innovative heart disease fair on August 2, 2023. In partnership with ConnectClinic, Cardio Diagnostics was onsite to educate employees, their family members, and the community while providing access to onsite screening services.

Chad Ferguson, CEO of FRSTeam of East Kansas and West Missouri, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "We are immensely proud to have partnered with Cardio Diagnostics in hosting this groundbreaking heart disease fair. Our employees are the backbone of our company, and their health and well-being are our top priorities. We are taking proactive steps to foster a healthier community by leveraging innovative epigenetic-genetic technologies. This is a shining example of how businesses can contribute positively to society.”

More than 75% of the employees participated in the heart disease fair, and by bringing the heart disease fair onsite during work hours, this innovative approach to health and wellness provided valuable education and screening services to employees and their families while ensuring the employer addressed heart disease effectively.

The success of this event underscores the potential for accelerating heart disease care by Employers by partnering with Cardio Diagnostics to bring heart disease onsite with an employer-sponsored initiative. FRSTeam of East Kansas and West Missouri's decision to host the heart disease fair is part of its ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility. This initiative reflects the company's dedication to the well-being of its employees and the wider community.

About FRSTeam of East Kansas and West Missouri

FRSTeam of East Kansas and West Missouri specializes in restoring and cleaning textiles, electronics, and contents in residential and commercial settings. The company offers unique solutions to recover garments and textiles damaged by fire, smoke, water, or exposure to mold and other contaminants. Focusing relentlessly on quality and customer satisfaction, the company serves individual and commercial clients. The company is located at 1140 Booth Street, Kansas City, KS 66103, United States. LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine (“Core Technology”) for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

