GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artist Mýa Celebrates 25 Years With New Single and Music Video "Whine" Featuring Bounty Killer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Mýa celebrates a landmark 25 years in the music industry with the release of her sexy, pop, dancehall single titled "Whine," featuring legendary Jamaican deejay/artist Bounty Killer. The track, produced by DJ Hardwerk, echoes the nostalgia of Mýa's classic hit "Girls Dem Sugar" (2000) with Beenie Man, capturing the contemporary fusion of today's dancehall and pop music.

Directed by Josh Sikkema and Derek Brown, and produced by Mýa herself, the vibrant music video showcases the colorful landscapes of Kingston, Jamaica. Authentic freestyle dance and choreography by local dancers breathe life into this visual feast. Mýa shares her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Such a treat & good vibes, getting to work with another Dancehall legend who blessed this record with so much energy! Big up to The General!"

WATCH “WHINE” NOW

"Whine" is being released on Mýa's independent label Planet 9 (founded in 2007), with distribution via InGrooves, further solidifying her position as a versatile artist and entrepreneur.

Mýa will be live Talkin' Bout Whine on TikTok at 1:00pm ET, today to celebrate the release of “Whine” with fans.

As part of an ongoing catalog campaign, Mýa continues to celebrate her 25-year career collaborating with Interscope/UMe. The commemoration includes a Digital Deluxe 25th Anniversary release of her debut album, MYA, a 20th Anniversary deluxe edition of her third album, MOODRING, and a remixed and reimagined audio and heels choreography video of her debut single, "IT'S ALL ABOUT ME." with Brian Friedman. These releases not only pay homage to Mýa's storied career but also reinvigorate her timeless hits for a new generation of listeners.

Mýa joined Estelle on The Estelle Show on Apple Music this week to chat about “Whine”, her 25th Anniversary and upcoming projects, which can be heard HERE. Mýa also joined James Rodriguez on The Original Doll Podcast for THE ICONOGRAPHY INTERVIEW, an exclusive track by track commentary of her debut album, which can be heard HERE.

About Mýa:

GRAMMY Award-winning entertainer Mýa is a globally celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, actress, dancer, choreographer, model, philanthropist, activist, and entrepreneur. With a career spanning over 25 years, Mýa's alluring talent echoes around the globe and across decades as a beloved, respected artist. Her self-titled debut album in 1998 went double platinum, producing hit singles such as "It's All About Me," "Movin On," and "My First Night With You." Collaborations with renowned artists such as Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, P!nk, and Missy Elliott on the GRAMMY-winning "Lady Marmalade" and other hits such as "Ghetto Supastar," "Take Me There," "Case of the Ex," "Girls Dem Sugar," "Free" & "My Love is like Wo!" solidified her status as a cross-genre international staple. Mýa is also a highly respected indelible talent across film, television, Broadway, and gaming, with a Screen Actors Guild award for her performance in the Academy Award-winning film "Chicago." In 2008, Mýa began her own independent label, Planet 9, and has since released over 9 compilations and a GRAMMY Nominated album. In 2023, Mýa marks her 25th anniversary in the entertainment industry—with much more on the way and the best yet to come!

FOLLOW MÝA:

INSTAGRAM | TIKTOK | SPOTIFY | APPLE | YOUTUBE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER (X) | WEBSITE | KOMI