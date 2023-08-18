CIM Group Sells Fifth + Tillery, Creative Office Building in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group announced today that it has sold Fifth + Tillery, a three-story, approximately 182,700-square-foot creative office building located at 618 Tillery Street in East Austin.

Fifth + Tillery’s features, including solar power, outdoor walk-up access, open-air walkways, outdoor gathering spaces, private balconies and distinctive modern style, are attributes that have redefined the contemporary creative office building.

Each of the building’s three large floors, ranging from approximately 50,000 to 65,000 square feet, provide for flexible configurations. All floors are accessible from outdoor walkways and staircases from the ground level parking, without having to traverse a central lobby.

CIM Group is an active owner, operator, and developer in Austin, bringing quality real estate uses to enhance the area as it does in other communities across North America. CIM Group’s Austin office portfolio includes Eastside Village, Chase Tower, 507 Calles, 1300 E. 5th Street, and 1021 E. 7th Street. CIM Group also owns and operates the District at SoCo apartments and was a co-developer of the Seaholm Power Plant mixed-use redevelopment as well as The Independent luxury condominium tower.

For more than 25 years, CIM Group has applied its community-focused investing approach by utilizing its broad expertise in owning, developing, repositioning, and operating real estate assets to enhance communities throughout the Americas.

For more information on Fifth + Tillery, visit www.5thandtillery.com.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.