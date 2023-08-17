Celaya Tequila Becomes the Official Tequila of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and a Proud Partner of USC Athletics

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celaya Tequila, the fast-growing craft tequila brand that launched earlier this year, is thrilled to announce that it’s now the Official Tequila of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and a Proud Partner of USC Athletics.

The Coliseum, a historic arena that opened in 1923 and has a capacity of over 77,000, has hosted two Summer Olympics and is the home of USC Trojans Football.

The founders of Celaya Tequila – brothers Matt Kalil and Ryan Kalil – have longstanding ties to both USC Athletics and the LA Memorial Coliseum. Prior to launching Celaya Tequila and before their careers in the National Football League, Matt and Ryan Kalil were both All-American offensive linemen at USC and played countless games within the storied walls of the Coliseum.

While visiting the iconic Coliseum, patrons will now be able to enjoy several delicious cocktails mixed with Celaya Tequila. These include The Fight On Margarita, which will be available at all USC home games, and a weekly rotation of additional cocktails like The Trojan Touchdown and The Coliseum Sunset.

In addition to the cocktails, Celaya will also sample their tequilas in the 1923 Club and participate in pre-game activations at Fan Fest during home games.

“We’re very excited to announce this groundbreaking partnership for Celaya Tequila. The LA Coliseum and USC Athletics have played huge roles in our lives, so my brother and I are thrilled to continue this relationship and introduce our craft tequila to Trojan fans and Coliseum visitors,” said Celaya Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Kalil.

“Celaya Tequila, which is based in Los Angeles and founded by USC alumni, is the perfect partner for the Coliseum and USC Athletics,” said Drew DeHart, Vice President/General Manager, USC Sports Properties and Playfly Sports. “We’ve collaborated on a variety of exciting cocktails and events that we can’t wait for Trojan fans to experience,” continued DeHart.

About Celaya Tequila

Celaya is an additive-free, craft tequila brand founded by brothers and tequila enthusiasts, Matt & Ryan Kalil. Growing up, Matt & Ryan heard countless stories about Jose Celaya, their great-great-grandfather, who distilled tequila on his modest Sonoran ranch in the 1850s. Invigorated by these stories shared by their abuela, Frecia, the brothers decided to follow in Jose Celaya’s footsteps and launched Celaya Tequila after retiring from the National Football League.

Celaya is currently available in three varieties – Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo – which are available via Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and on their website.

About Playfly Sports

USC Sports Properties is a division of Playfly Sports, which is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all US sports fans generating over 230bn impressions each year in pro, college and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional and national brand partners. Playfly’s insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports is Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook: @PlayflySports. www.playfly.com.