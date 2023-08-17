DoorDash Canada and Staples Canada Partner for On-Demand Delivery

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, DoorDash Canada and Staples Canada announced a new nationwide partnership, giving consumers convenient on-demand access to thousands of back-to-school and workplace essentials. Whether it’s for the first year of elementary school or the first year of college, students can now get all the items on their supply list delivered same-day directly to their doorstep with DoorDash, and with $0 delivery fees on eligible orders with DashPass.

“We all know preparing for back to school can be chaotic, yet somehow it always manages to sneak up on us. This year, DoorDash is proud to partner with Staples Canada to make back to school shopping easy, without missing a moment of summer fun,” said Shilpa Arora, General Manager at DoorDash Canada. “With convenient same-day delivery to your doorstep, DoorDash is your one-stop-shop for all of your back-to-school essentials.”

DoorDash customers now have access to over 290 Staples locations nation-wide, for all they need for a successful school year. With over 38,000 back-to-school essentials now available on the DoorDash app for on-demand delivery with the click of a button, DoorDash and Staples are giving parents, teachers and students back time, helping them spend less time shopping and more time enjoying the last days of summer.

“We are always looking for ways to give time back to our customers, to meet them how and where they want to shop,” said Andrew Go, Chief Digital and Data Officer, Staples Canada. “By partnering with DoorDash, Staples expands its same-day delivery experience, providing our customers with more choice, convenience and value, which is especially important during these last weeks of the back-to-school season.”

To kick off the 2023 school year, DoorDash is offering customers an incredible promotion on school supplies with 30% off orders $25+ (up to $10), now through August 30 from select retailers*. Products are also available via DashPass**, DoorDash’s subscription program that offers $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from thousands of grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders that meet minimum subtotals.

Launched in 2018, DashPass is an industry-leading subscription program that helps consumers explore the best of their neighbourhood, with over 15 million subscribers globally and growing. In addition to $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, DashPass users get access to exclusive member-only perks and rewards.

About DoorDash Canada

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order. For more information, visit doordash.com.

About Staples Canada

Staples Canada is The Working and Learning Company. The privately-owned company is committed to being a dynamic, inspiring partner to customers who visit its 300+ locations and staples.ca. The company has two brands which support business customers: Staples Preferred for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and Staples Professional for medium to large-sized enterprises, as well as seven Staples Studio co-working facilities across Canada. Through Solutionshop, Canadians can access a variety of pack and ship options, as well as a broad suite of business services. Staples is a proud partner of MAP through its Even the Odds campaign, which aims to tackle inequities in communities across Canada and helps make a future that's fair for everyone. Visit staples.ca for more information or engage with us at @StaplesCanada on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok or Pinterest.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

*Offer valid thru 8/30/2023. On orders with a minimum subtotal of $25+, excluding taxes and fees. The maximum value of discount from using the promo code is up to $10. Limit 1 per person. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All orders subject to availability. Promo available at participating locations. No cash value. Non-transferable. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Use promo code BTS30 to redeem. See full terms and conditions at https://drd.sh/8ONpZP/. Find more information about the Back to School delivery promotion here.

**DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.