Fitch Revises Invitation Homes’ Rating Outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”), announced today that Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised its rating outlook for the Company to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’ and affirmed the Company’s ratings, including the ‘BBB’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings.

In its public announcement on the matter, Fitch cited its “ positive outlook revision considers [the Company’s] balance sheet and capital access strength” and noted that “ such access positions the Company well for opportunistic transactions and cushion in addressing upcoming maturities. This is possible with Invitation Homes’ relationships with builders, joint venture partnerships and capital recycling program that provide for a variety of funding avenues and future growth opportunities.”

About Invitation Homes

