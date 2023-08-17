Golden Bear Insurance Company Deploys Guidewire Cloud to Enhance Claims Operations

STOCKTON, Calif. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden Bear Insurance Company (Golden Bear), a leading provider of commercial property and casualty and professional liability insurance, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Golden Bear successfully deployed Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims operations, adapt to changing market demands, and deliver value to its agents and policyholders. With strategic support from Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Premier member Accenture, the company rolled out ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud simultaneously across all lines of business. By leveraging Guidewire Cloud, Golden Bear is also accessing Canvas, Compare, Explore, and Predict to enable proactive claims management analysis and optimized loss management.

“We selected ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud because our previous multiple claims systems were not integrated so we didn’t have real-time access to our claims data for immediate analysis,” said Stacey Jackson, general counsel, Golden Bear. “We are now able to stay current with Guidewire’s latest technologies and innovations by transferring system maintenance to Guidewire so our claims staff can focus on the activities that will deliver value to our customers.”

George Elias, assistant vice president, Property Claims, Golden Bear, added, “Working together with Guidewire and Accenture, the Guidewire Cloud implementation project was one of the smoothest agile projects I’ve ever managed. Our team’s commitment along with Accenture’s expertise resulted in the success of this project. Our claims staff is happy to finally be able to track all of our claims data in one system for improved compliance and workflows. They are also looking forward to being able to utilize ClaimCenter to its full potential to better serve our customers in addition to having better data analysis through the Guidewire Analytics tools.”

“As the insurance industry navigates the complexity and fast paced change of today’s world, Golden Bear is embracing the transformational power of the cloud,” said Victor Voss, a managing director in Accenture’s Insurance practice. “Guidewire and Accenture’s collaboration is helping the carrier unlock new data-led insights, empowering its people and streamlining the claims experience for its customers - creating value at speed and scale.”

Michael Mahoney, head of services, Guidewire stated, “We congratulate Golden Bear on its successful ClaimCenter implementation project on Guidewire Cloud. We’re excited to see the company transform its claims operations in the cloud and look forward to helping the company continue its 45-year mission of helping businesses and individuals stay ahead of evolving risks with products customized to protect them.”

Golden Bear Insurance Company was founded by Michael J. Hall on the simple principle that people and their businesses need insurance products that meet their expectations. To that end, he prepared a comprehensive library of insurance products and developed a skilled team of knowledgeable underwriters and claims consultants so that Golden Bear could deliver on the promise of customer care.

Over the past four decades, Golden Bear has grown and continues to thrive under the leadership of our founder’s son, Rupert C. Hall.

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

