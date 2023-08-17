Time to Change Up the Back-to-school “Rotini”

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NatureSweet®, the number one best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes, and Barilla®, the world’s largest pasta producer, have joined forces to give parents and kids a little recipe inspiration this school year. Both companies have partnered to create a campaign focusing on delicious, simple meals for back-to-school lunchboxes that are being promoted on two major grocery delivery platforms- Instacart and Kroger.

“NatureSweet continues to embrace digital innovation and a partnership like this truly strengthens our efforts on the digital shelf,” says Travis Laveault, NatureSweet’s Senior Digital Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to partner with Barilla in this effort to bring better lunch ideas to consumers during the back-to-school timeframe.”

The bento-box-style recipes are designed to be quick and easy for the on-the-go family as kids head back to school.

“As a busy mom of two active boys, I know how exhausting it can be to make lunches that my kids are excited to eat,” says Jennifer Ping, Vice President of Marketing, Barilla Americas. “We hope that this partnership with NatureSweet inspires our fans with easy, delicious pasta lunch ideas and makes grocery shopping a bit more enjoyable.”

This is the first time the two companies have run a cobranded campaign on Instacart.

“We’re proud to continue innovating and helping our CPG brand partners drive awareness on our platform, whether they’re category leaders or emerging brands,” says Graham Edward, Senior Director of Brand Partnerships at Instacart. “This back-to-school season, we’re excited to help consumers discover and be inspired by NatureSweet’s school lunch ideas across the Instacart marketplace.”

Take a look at the two delicious recipes, NatureSweet Glorys and Barilla Pesto Pasta Perfection, and Barilla Summer Pasta Salad with NatureSweet Cherubs.

The Barilla and NatureSweet campaign will continue until September 2, 2023.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables and is the #1 best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The largest vertically integrated agriculture company in North America, NatureSweet guarantees great-tasting produce year-round, both organic and conventional. Our vegetables are carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 6,000 directly employed company Associates. NatureSweet tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are handpicked at the peak of freshness and sold at major supermarket retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NatureSweet is dedicated to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within our communities, and our commitment is to transform the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. This work, as well as our efforts regarding sustainability, have led us to earn B Corp, Fair Trade, and EFI certifications.

About the Barilla Group

Barilla is a family business, not listed on the Stock Exchange, chaired by the brothers Guido, Luca and Paolo Barilla. It was founded by their great-grandfather Pietro Barilla, who opened a bakery in Parma in 1877. Today, Barilla is renowned in Italy and around the world for the excellence of its food products. With its brands – Barilla, Mulino Bianco, Pan di Stelle, Gran Cereale, Harrys, Pavesi, Wasa, Filiz, Yemina and Vesta, Misko, Voiello, Academia Barilla, First, Catelli, Lancia, Splendor, Back To Nature and Pasta Evangelists – it advocates tasty, hearty and nutrition, inspired by the Mediterranean Diet and the Italian lifestyle.