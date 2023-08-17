Five Credit Unions Partner with MDT to Increase Efficiencies, Enhance Member Service

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that Great NorthWest FCU, Sentry Credit Union, Georgetown Kraft Credit Union, Peoples Federal Credit Union and Strait View Credit Union have partnered with them.

Stevens Point, Wisc.-based Sentry Credit Union has selected MDT to host its core platform and also plans to leverage Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Banking Platform. The credit union expects that working with MDT will enable them to better serve their niche member base, Sentry Insurance Associates and their families, and to become more well-known nationally.

Tim Barthel, president of Sentry Credit Union, added, “MDT offers the best of both worlds; they not only host a robust core platform but also take a tailored, personalized approach to service. We’re a small but mighty credit union that has one physical location but members in 48 states. With MDT, we will gain notable efficiencies, allowing our team to focus on how to best serve our members across the nation.”

Georgetown, South Carolina-based Georgetown Kraft Credit Union was looking for a core banking provider that could position them well for growth in the months and years to come and help attract new members. Through their partnership with MDT, they plan to also leverage the Banno Digital Banking Platform.

Kevin Owens, president and CEO of Georgetown Kraft Credit Union, explained, “MDT will help us remove silos, streamlining internal processes and providing a more consistent, seamless employee experience. Plus, we look forward to benefitting from access to MDT’s deep expertise and knowledge around pressing topics such as cybersecurity. Our staff couldn’t be more excited about the new partnership.”

After meeting MDT leadership, clients and technology partners at this year’s MDT’s E3 Conference, Aberdeen, Wash.-based Great NorthWest FCU decided to select MDT. By teaming up with the CUSO, they’ll be able to better serve minority populations in their community.

Alex Carlston, Chief Innovation Officer at Great NorthWest FCU, added, “Many of MDT’s credit union clients told us that MDT is like family, which really stood out to us. Through our partnership, we expect to benefit from MDT’s comprehensive ecosystem of fintech products and solutions. We’ll be able to consolidate vendors, resulting in reduced complexities, tighter integrations and better relationships.”

“Credit unions are increasingly recognizing the power of partnerships to help them operate more efficiently, innovative more quickly and ultimately better serve their members,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and President of MDT. “We’re excited to welcome these credit unions into our family, taking the burden of IT maintenance so they can focus on more strategic initiatives. We look forward to serving as a trusted advisor to these strong institutions, helping them invest in the technology and strategies necessary to position them for success.”

