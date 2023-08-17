Northwell Health Summer Hamptons Evening event raises $1M for women’s health research and programs

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Music superstar and renowned dancer, choreographer and TV personality Paula Abdul performed at Northwell Health’s fifth annual Summer Hamptons Evening (SHE) on August 12, which raised $1 million for the Katz Institute for Women’s Health. The event was held in Water Mill, NY, at the residence of Victoria Moran-Furman, who hosted alongside presenting sponsors Iris and Saul Katz, the benefactors of Northwell’s Katz Institute, Eric Moran, and celebrity event planner Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events.

Supporters of the event are raising health for the women in the communities Northwell serves. The Katz Institute for Women’s Health is driven by the Katzes’ vision that women in all walks of life and at every age, especially in underserved communities, should receive access to the best individualized care and resources. The institute has created the only network of experts – including clinicians, scientists and researchers – who are uniquely qualified to address the healthcare needs of women.

The evening featured a discussion between Stacey E. Rosen, MD, senior vice president of women’s health at the Katz Institute and the Partners Council Professor of Women’s Health, and Jeannine Villella, MD, director of the Northwell Cancer Institute for Manhattan and chief of gynecologic oncology at Lenox Hill Hospital. Drs. Rosen and Villella discussed Northwell's ability to provide integrated care and programs for women, particularly those with a cancer diagnosis, to ensure a comprehensive continuum of care from diagnosis to survivorship. The conversation was emceed by Rosanna Scotto, anchor of “Good Day New York” on WNYW-Fox 5 News.

“We are building on the success of our ability to treat women differently by investing in research and clinical trials that will help us expand seamless, specialized cancer care and amplify a new standard of care for patients across Northwell,” said Dr. Rosen. “We are continually looking for new and meaningful ways to improve the health of women.”

Women will now have better access to quality cancer care in two new locations: The Center for Women's Cancer on Long Island will leverage the expertise of Katz-certified clinicians and support women at risk for or diagnosed with breast and gynecologic cancers. In Manhattan, anchored by the innovative programs of the Northwell Cancer Institute, the new Northwell Medical Pavilion at 77th Street – to be completed in 2025 – will transform outpatient care delivery to treat women’s cancers.

“Northwell serves the largest number of cancer patients in New York state, and our unique philosophy of care ensures that we treat not just the cancer but the whole person,” said Dr. Villella. “We are committed to providing leading-edge innovative treatments and therapies, as well as numerous support programs, to help our patients and their families through this difficult journey.”

The Summer Hamptons Evening supports Northwell’s Outpacing the Impossible campaign, a comprehensive $1.4 billion fundraising effort that supports Northwell’s promise to the people it serves. The campaign’s objectives include improving hospitals and clinical programs, accelerating research and funding endowment.

Sponsors for the evening included: Lead Sponsors Iris & Michael Smith, and Champion Sponsors Burner Law Group, P.C.; Margaret M. Crotty & Rory Riggs; Deloitte; Christie & Bob Donaldson; Michelle & Robert Fox; Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank; Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP; Francesca & Jonathan Gordon; Alicia & Frank Grande and Grande Cosmetics; Elizabeth & Paul Greenbaum; Beth & Peter Hammack; Amy & Scott Jaffee; Alyssa & Todd Katz; Dayle & Michael Katz; Shari Levine & David Augarten; The Lipsay Family Charitable Foundation; The Litman Family & The Starrantino Family; Denise Neiditch Breger; Cori & Kenny Orr; and Ruth & Michael Slade.

