Calix Enables Communication of Critical Network Information When and Where BSP Teams Need It

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced advancements for Calix Operations Cloud (Operations Cloud) that revolutionize how broadband operations teams identify, communicate, and resolve network issues to ensure an exceptional subscriber experience. For the first time, broadband service providers (BSPs) can use these advancements to respond in seconds to network disruptions. Previously it would take operations personnel hours to identify, understand, and respond to the depth and scope of network outages.

The new enhancement seamlessly integrates with a BSP’s existing OSS/BSS and other back-office systems. It is integrated initially with the market-leading customer management and billing system from GLDS, named Calix “Partner of the Year” at ConneXions 2022.

The first Calix customer to take advantage of the new capability in Operations Cloud is NextLight, the community-owned BSP in the City of Longmont, Colorado. A Calix customer since their founding in 2014, NextLight was recognized by PC Mag as their Best Gaming ISP for 2023. This year they also won the PC Mag Reader’s Choice award for Top Home ISP and Top Workplace ISP, earning what the publication called “stellar scores unlike any we’ve seen before in any category for Readers’ Choice.”

NextLight has leveraged the remote diagnostic and troubleshooting capabilities of Operations Cloud on the Calix platform to achieve a 98 percent customer satisfaction rating while reducing the number of calls to their support team by 8 percent. With this latest advancement to Operations Cloud, NextLight will provide real-time outage information to their operations and support teams via an integration with the Calix platform and their billing system tool, GLDS BroadHub.

Working with their BSS/OSS partners and Calix, BSPs can now:

Get the right information to key operations, support, and engineering personnel—in seconds. With new, automated machine-to-machine communications, Operations Cloud delivers actionable insights on outages in real time to relevant teams, using webhooks to completely automate the process. This enables BSPs to avoid the delays involved with manually communicating among different teams and back-office systems.

Proactively update subscribers about service-related issues. BSPs can now update subscribers impacted by network issues proactively—and in mere seconds.

Resolve issues faster than ever before. In addition to automated health monitoring available in Operations Cloud, actionable insights can now be delivered via webhooks, providing an "early warning system" on network health. With this advancement, operations teams can proactively investigate and troubleshoot network issues—significantly accelerating mean time to repair and minimizing downtime.

“The ability to integrate proactive outage detection and service monitoring is a key benefit of the GLDS subscriber management platform, enabling service providers to detect problems faster, initiate repairs sooner, and serve customers better,” said Garrick Russell, COO and president at GLDS. “Our new collaboration with Calix marks a breakthrough in the fiber broadband industry, harnessing the power of webhooks to power lightning-fast machine-to-machine communication of service-impacting events. This provides seamless coordination across operational domains and reduces response times to network outages to mere seconds.”

“NextLight’s remarkable success story rests on our commitment to serving our community,” said Valerie Dodd, executive director at NextLight at City of Longmont. “This commitment to customer service becomes crucial on those rare occasions when our subscribers experience service interruptions. By collaborating with trusted partners Calix and GLDS to streamline our operational and back-office systems using this breakthrough solution, we’re able to support our subscribers when they need us most.”

“When the unexpected happens on your network, every second counts,” said Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix. “The speed at which you’re able to communicate internally and to your subscribers during outage situations is critical in shaping the subscriber experience. This latest update to Operations Cloud marks a genuine breakthrough in the fiber broadband industry, as showcased by the integration with our Elite partner GLDS and deployment by one of the country’s most acclaimed networks: City of Longmont’s NextLight. Built on the latest event-driven automation technology, it makes everything faster—faster communication, faster resolution, and a faster way to drive subscriber satisfaction.”

