ESP Logistics Technology Chooses Spire Global for Real-Time Weather and Ship-Tracking Data to Optimize Supply Chain Efficiency

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, was selected by ESP Logistics Technology (“ESP”), a leader in supply chain productivity and sustainability, to provide wind data through its weather conditions API and real-time automatic identification system (AIS) vessel-tracking data.

In the intricate supply chain industry, even the slightest disruption can lead to significant challenges and delays. This has led to a $3.4 billion inventory optimization, logistics, and visualization and reporting market. ESP has chosen Spire’s comprehensive weather conditions API to provide their helicopter customers with immediate, accurate wind data to make operational flight decisions. ESP also is utilizing Spire’s AIS data to provide its clients with real-time tracking of their ships and estimated time of arrival at their destination based on historical data of ships traveling similar routes.

“At ESP, we are committed to enhancing supply chain efficiency and ensuring our clients’ operations run smoothly,” said Jonathan Rosenthal, CEO of ESP. “With accurate wind data, our helicopter customers can optimize their flight operations, while real-time ship-tracking enables us to proactively manage deliveries, reducing delays and enhancing overall productivity. This collaboration with Spire reinforces our dedication to providing top-notch services and empowers us to make informed decisions in the face of the increasingly complex supply chain.”

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations, and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.