Acorn Health Appoints Richard Hallworth as CEO

CORAL GABLES, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acorn Health is pleased to announce veteran healthcare leader Richard Hallworth as its new president and chief executive officer. Hallworth is a seasoned senior executive and corporate director with more than 30 years of leadership experience in the multi-site healthcare services sector.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Rich to Acorn as chief executive,” said Imran Siddiqui, Acorn Health board member. “Rich has been a respected leader in the ever-changing healthcare landscape over the course of his long career. His diverse experience will facilitate our growth and further our mission of providing high-quality care to children with autism.”

Hallworth has had significant experience in behavioral health and other provider-based healthcare businesses, including serving as chairman of the board of directors of ViaQuest, Inc., a provider of residential and long-term support services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and Advanced Care Partners, a provider of home-based care to medically fragile patients.

He was previously chief executive officer at Corizon, the nation’s largest provider of privatized correctional health services at the state and local levels, which served more than 345,000 individuals in 530 facilities across 27 states. Prior to Corizon, he held both chief operating and chief financial roles at Tufts Health Plan, a northeastern healthcare insurance company with more than 700,000 members and over $2.5 billion in annual revenue.

“Acorn Health’s foundation is firmly rooted in its mission, a talented and committed leadership team, and an incredible family of clinicians deeply invested in providing exceptional care,” Hallworth said. “I’m thrilled to be able to guide the company’s next chapter of growth. I look forward to working collaboratively with our leaders to build on Acorn’s success so we can continue to provide industry-leading care to more families in need.”

Hallworth also chairs the board of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Foundation. He has previously served as chairman of the boards of Bradford Health Services, PhyMed Healthcare Group, DenMat Holdings LLC, Caregiver, Inc., and several charitable organizations.

“Rich is widely respected in the industry for his ability to set a clear vision, forge strong relationships with his team, foster innovation, and deliver strong financial and operational results,” Siddiqui added. “I know Acorn Health is in great hands with him and I am excited to work alongside him and the rest of the Acorn team as the company continues to deliver great outcomes for clients.”

About Acorn Health:

Acorn Health is an accredited Behavioral Health Center of Excellence® offering both center-based and in-home services nationwide in more than 70 centers located throughout Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Virginia. Founded in 2018, Acorn is committed to providing industry-leading quality clinical care through applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy to give children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) the opportunity to live more independent and meaningful lives.

Cases of ASD are on the rise; according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, one in 36 children is living with ASD. ABA therapy, a program endorsed by the U.S. Surgeon General, provides individualized plans for each patient based on agreed upon clear, measurable goals with the child’s family. Acorn Health uses its proprietary Behavioral Health Index to measure success in ways that are easily understood by families, clinicians and educators.

