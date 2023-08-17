Averitt Partners with Platform Science to Accelerate the Next Generation of its Driver Experience

COOKVILLE, Tenn. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Averitt, a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach to 100+ countries, and Platform Science, a leading connected vehicle platform, today announced a partnership to roll out Platform Science’s Virtual Vehicle to Averitt’s fleet. Averitt will deploy the Virtual Vehicle platform - which acts as the operating layer through which any application can collaborate with another - to the more than 5,000 trucks that comprise its LTL, TL, and dedicated divisions.

Virtual Vehicle makes it easy for Averitt to develop, deploy, and manage its mobile devices and applications for its entire fleet. Through the open platform, Averitt can craft their own solution set, and connect their Averitt Drive app to their other platform apps, enabling services like SSO and shared mobile identity, to create a more secure, unified, and efficient experience for all of their drivers. Virtual Vehicle also allows ongoing configurability, a tightly integrated experience, and tier-1 support for the entire solution.

“Creating the best driver experience is our top priority and Platform Science uniquely allows us to do this. While it may have been possible to achieve our basic objectives by stitching our app together with a few others, Platform Science is the only solution that doesn't just enable the use of our driver application; it takes our app and the other solutions we leverage to the next level,” said Tim Saylor, Vice President, Information Services, Averitt. “Virtual Vehicle gives us tremendous flexibility. We can make adjustments to our combined offering, whether that be through simple modifications or wholesale replacement of particular applications, without the need to break up any hard coding, degrade the user experience, or even touch the truck.”

“Averitt is an industry leader and a technology innovator. We are thrilled to be their partner of choice to bring the Averitt Drive app to the center of their in-cab experience,” said Luke Wachtel, Senior Vice President of Transportation and Logistics, Platform Science. “Averitt came to us looking for flexibility without compromise. With our proprietary application platform, Virtual Vehicle, Averitt’s drivers will find that completing their daily tasks will take less time, require less data entry, allow for fewer errors and leverage more functionality without the need for additional training or knowledge.”

About Platform Science

Platform Science is transforming transportation technology by empowering enterprise fleets with a unified, user-friendly technology platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, giving fleets an edge in efficiency, flexibility, visibility, and productivity. The customizable platform delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses and industries evolve. Platform Science was named by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. Platform Science was ranked #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves, for both 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit www.platformscience.com.

About Averitt Express

Serving shippers for over 50 years, Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions with an international reach of over 100 countries. Averitt's LTL, Truckload, Dedicated, Distribution & Fulfillment, and Integrated services provide shippers access to a wide array of services and customized solutions that cover every link in the supply chain. Together, these services and technology offerings provide "The Power of One" to shippers, allowing them access to multiple transportation solutions from a single provider. Averitt's 9,000+ associates are dedicated to delivering the most reliable services within the industry and promoting a company culture centered around people, communities, and giving back. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit Averitt.com.