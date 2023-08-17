AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of Northbridge Financial Corporation’s Members and Affirms Credit Ratings of Wentworth Insurance Company Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) to “a+” (Excellent) from “a” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of the members of Northbridge Financial Corporation (Northbridge), which is composed of Federated Insurance Company of Canada, Northbridge General Insurance Corporation, Zenith Insurance Company and Verassure Insurance Company. All companies are domiciled in Ontario, Canada. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Wentworth Insurance Company Limited (Wentworth) (Barbados). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The aforementioned companies are subsidiaries of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (Fairfax) [TSX: FFH].

The ratings of Northbridge reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assess as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The upgrade of Northbridge’s Long-Term ICRs follows AM Best’s recognition of implicit support provided by Fairfax to Northbridge. Northbridge’s ratings benefit from the favorable financial flexibility and significant levels of cash and marketable securities held at the ultimate holding company level. In addition, Northbridge benefits from shared resources including ERM, reinsurance, actuarial, talent and investment management among other less quantifiable benefits, such as best practices and capital management. The rating actions also reflect Northbridge’s position within Canada’s commercial insurance market, diversified commercial lines franchise and strong broker distribution network. In recent years, the group has benefited from hardening rates across most lines, as well as strong underwriting results in the small- to mid-market commercial segment. Additionally, these ratings acknowledge the group’s favorable reserve development in most years and the financial flexibility provided by Fairfax, which maintains financial leverage that is in line with its current ratings, as well as additional liquidity sources given its access to capital markets and lines of credit.

The ratings of Wentworth reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also are enhanced by the benefits the company derives from its position in the Fairfax enterprise. In addition, Wentworth’s ratings are supported by its historically profitable underwriting performance and favorable loss reserve development. Though Wentworth’s ratings were placed under review in September 2022, due to volatility in risk-adjusted capitalization, Fairfax has demonstrated support for Wentworth by derisking the investment portfolio and providing capital to support the very strong balance sheet assessment.

