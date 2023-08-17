IonQ and BearingPoint Bring Quantum Consulting to the European Market

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced an agreement with BearingPoint - a leading European management and technology consulting firm with offices in 24 countries - to offer IonQ quantum system access and professional services to clients across Europe. BearingPoint consultants can now propose use cases and solutions for public and private groups that leverage the power of IonQ’s systems, helping them formulate positions on the rapidly evolving technology.

"We are pleased to announce today's collaboration with BearingPoint as they advise clients on the benefits and potential applications of quantum computing," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. "Today's agreement ensures that IonQ's industry-leading systems and services reach all the audiences that will benefit from quantum computing - people who are curious about quantum and want to explore new ways to integrate quantum into their existing workflows."

BearingPoint is one of Europe's leading management and technology consultancies with more than 5,000 employees serving more than 1,000 clients worldwide. With deep industry expertise in eight market segments, including automotive, capital markets, chemicals, and the public sector, BearingPoint partners with technology providers such as IonQ to develop joint solutions for clients and create innovative use cases for a variety of industries.

"We are excited to partner with IonQ," said Matthias Röser, Global Leader Technology at BearingPoint. "We see quantum as a decision accelerator for enterprises and look forward to providing our clients with strategic advice on how best to prepare for and integrate quantum into their tech stack."

Today's agreement signals IonQ's continued push to expand its presence internationally. In July, the company announced a partnership with Switzerland-based QuantumBasel to establish a European quantum data center. This move follows an April announcement to provide the United Arab Emirates Quantum Center with access to IonQ Aria. Earlier this year, IonQ also opened its first office in Canada following its acquisition of Entangled Networks.

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting an industry-leading 29 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

