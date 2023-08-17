Cloudious9 Releases the TrimCraft9, the Ultimate Tool for Precision Trimming and Efficiency

Experience a trimming revolution with the TrimCraft9, an innovative cutting-edge tool meticulously crafted to redefine your trimming experience. Developed by seasoned industry trimmers, the TrimCraft9 addresses and eliminates the most notorious pain points of trimming, delivering unparalleled efficiency and comfort. With an unwavering focus on precision, agility, and residue control, the TrimCraft9 ensures flawless, perfectly trimmed finished products.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudious9, a global leader in cannabis consumption technology, releases its next innovation, the TrimCraft9. Developed by seasoned industry trimmers, the TrimCraft9 addresses and eliminates the most notorious pain points of trimming, delivering unparalleled efficiency and comfort for professional trimmers and home hobbyists. Crafted with innovation at its core, the TrimCraft9 boasts a range of patent-pending technologies and features that are poised to revolutionize the interactions of trimmers and horticulturists with their respective mediums.

“Cannabis trimmers are the backbone of the industry who are responsible for meticulously processing and grooming visually appealing flower, which is a key consideration for its marketability to consumers,” said Dominick Volpini, Vice President and Co-Founder of Cloudious9. “Trimming is often done by hand due to its superior results, requiring a highly repetitive physical process that needs high dexterity and attention to detail.” Drawing from a recent comprehensive study jointly conducted by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health), Volpini highlighted, “The study illuminates the elevated vulnerability of hand-trimming cannabis professionals to musculoskeletal disorders, notably the increased risk of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. The TrimCraft9 was designed as a solution for the hundreds of thousands of trimmers in the U.S. that would help alleviate this notorious pain point & bring relief to their daily lives.”

“We wanted to develop a product that was hyper focused on solving the pain points within our specific industry, while also offering great benefits to the broader horticulture industry for other use applications,” said Richard Huang, President and founder of Cloudious9. “In order to achieve this, we had to engineer and create new technologies, namely our adjustable blade angles and tool free interchangeable blade system designed for the delicate, yet efficiency driven nature of cannabis trimming. The TrimCraft9 exceeds those goals, and we hope will become a must have tool for every horticulture professional and home hobbyist."

Features

Responsive Precision Trigger: Ergonomic, pressure-sensitive trigger for effortless control over blade action, inspired by video game controller responsiveness.

Adjustable Blade Angles: Easily switch between Precision and Wide Trim Angle modes for tailored trimming, offering exceptional adaptability. Wide Trim Angle: 35mm blade opening for quick and efficient trimming of larger foliage. Precision Trim Angle: 18mm blade opening for accurate and delicate trimming.

Interchangeable Blade System: Tool free versatile blade switching system for varied cutting styles; easy blade replacement for consistent performance and improved cleaning.

Dynamic Trimming Options: Single or continuous blade action to suit different applications, offering uninterrupted trimming power.

Calibrated Cutting Pressure Safety: Calibrated to effectively cut through light plant matter, paper, & cloth, while being unable to cut through thick branches & plastic for added safety. Automatic shut off when encountering materials of a certain hardness.

Ergonomic Design: Lightweight at 9.5 ounces, the sleek design ensures trimming tasks are precise and comfortable.

Illuminating LED Work Light: High lumen LED for precise, well-lit trims.

12 Volt Power Cable: 10-foot, 12-volt cable for continuous, dependable power and uninterrupted trimming.

Residue Prevention Blade Coating: Stainless steel blades with food-safe coating for easy cleaning, efficiency, and extended durability.

Brushless Motor: Effortless, precise cutting with longevity, quiet brushless motor technology.

Retail Price: $149

About Cloudious9, Inc

Cloudious9 is devoted to creating new and better peripherals for cannabis consumption. We embrace the art of innovation by reimagining products from the ground up, ensuring that consumers consistently encounter results they have never experienced. Cloudious9 is excited to continue building its ecosystem of innovative cannabis consumption products & technology.

For more information, visit www.Cloudious9.com.