FOXO Technologies™ Collaborates with DataRobot to Pave the Way for AI-Driven Epigenetic Biomarker Research in Human Longevity

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAM: FOXO), a leader in the field of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, has advanced in its mission to utilize the power of epigenetics and artificial intelligence to generate data-driven insights that promote optimal health and longevity. In collaboration with DataRobot, the leader in Value-Driven AI, FOXO has successfully harnessed the powers of predictive AI and high-throughput automation to estimate factors associated with human longevity using epigenetic biomarkers.

Epigenetic biomarkers provide valuable insights into the relationships among health, aging, and human longevity. These biomarkers are developed by leveraging DNA methylation microarray technology, which covers over 860,000 sites on the human genome. By automating the training and evaluation of thousands of models, FOXO is spearheading the commercialization of these revolutionary epigenetic biomarkers, paving the way for advancements in personalized wellness and disease prevention.

FOXO's partnership with DataRobot has proven instrumental in its efforts to propel this research forward. By leveraging DataRobot's powerful AI platform, FOXO can efficiently analyze vast amounts of complex data, significantly expediting the identification of key biomarkers. FOXO believes the integration of AI and machine learning will enable FOXO to remain at the forefront of epigenetic research, ensuring unparalleled speed and computational capacity for their clients.

Nichole Rigby, Director of Bioinformatics and Data Science at FOXO Technologies, emphasized the significance of their collaboration with DataRobot: “This partnership has been transformative for our research. DataRobot's library of advanced algorithms and extensive automation capabilities have empowered us to rapidly transform DNA methylation data into useful insights, enabling us to develop and deploy software products quickly.”

“We believe that with the ability to analyze data at scale, FOXO can uncover critical patterns and associations that hold the potential to reshape healthcare and wellness strategies,” stated CEO of FOXO Technologies, Tyler Danielson. “Our mission is to enhance human health and longevity through innovative technologies. Collaborating with DataRobot has given us the tools to accelerate our efforts, providing crucial insights into the aging process and ultimately enabling us to improve the quality of life for people worldwide.”

About FOXO Technologies Inc. (“FOXO”)

FOXO Technologies is a pioneering biotechnology company at the forefront of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology. Their mission is to utilize the power of epigenetics and artificial intelligence to generate data-driven insights that promote optimal health and longevity outcomes for individuals and organizations alike.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in Value-Driven AI, a unique and collaborative approach to generative and predictive AI that combines an open platform, deep expertise and broad use-case experience to improve how organizations run, grow and optimize their business. The DataRobot AI Platform is the only complete AI lifecycle platform that interoperates with an organization’s existing investments in data, applications and business processes, and can be deployed on any cloud environment. Global organizations, including 40% of the Fortune 50, rely on DataRobot to drive greater impact and value from AI. Learn more at datarobot.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (@DataRobot).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including statements as to future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of FOXO, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, financial results or strategies regarding FOXO, whether FOXO will remain at the forefront of epigenetic research, whether FOXO will be able to uncover critical patterns and associations that hold the potential to reshape healthcare and wellness strategies, the future financial condition and performance of FOXO and the products and markets and expected future performance and market opportunities of FOXO. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “strategy,” “may,” “might,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” “plan,” project,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “predict,” “scales,” “representative of,” “valuation,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risk of changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which FOXO operates, variations in operating performance across competitors or changes in laws and regulations affecting FOXO’s business, (ii) the ability to implement FOXO’s business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (iii) the ability to continue as a going concern and obtain financing, (iv) the ability to maintain its NYSE American listing, (v) the risk that FOXO has a history of losses and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future, (vi) potential inability of FOXO to establish or maintain relationships required to advance its goals or to achieve its commercialization and development plans, (vii) the enforceability of FOXO’s intellectual property, including its patents and the potential infringement on the intellectual property rights of others, and (viii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive biotechnology industry or in the markets or industries in which FOXO operates, including the highly regulated insurance industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in FOXO’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of those reports, and in other documents FOXO has filed, or will file, with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FOXO assumes no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.